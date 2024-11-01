Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Best Meta Guns and Weapon Loadouts for Multiplayer
If you want to dominate in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer, these are the loadouts you'll need to equip!
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has A LOT of weapons across its eight classes. The unlock system means not all of them are available off the cuff. However, deciding which weapons are worth grinding for and leveling up can be overwhelming.
Right now, SMGs and assault rifles dominate in Call of Duty multiplayer. That meta isn’t likely going anywhere, but Black Ops 6 is the most fun when you invest in weapons that best suit your playstyle. From SMGs that support aggressive gameplay to snipers for picking your opponents off from the sidelines, here are the best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 multiplayer right now.
XM4 (Assault Rifle)
The XM4’s versatility made it a fan-favorite in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and that trend continues in B06. As the first AR unlock, it’s an excellent starting weapon to level up.
With the XM4’s exceptional fire rate comes a hefty bit of recoil. However, equipping the Compensator and Recoil Springs makes that con negligible. While Extended Mag I can be swapped for Optics, having more ammo at the ready never hurts in multiplayer’s fast-paced games.
Muzzle: Compensator
Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
Magazine: Extended Mag I
Rear Grip: Commando Grip
Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
Model L (Assault Rifle)
The Model L’s high damage profile and mobility rating have already gained favor with pro players. While it’s a higher unlock, it’s a well-rounded, well-balanced weapon for beginners and veterans alike.
As far as ARs go, the Model L allows for flexibility. If you hate the iron sights, adding an Optic isn’t the worst idea. However, this build forgoes Optics to improve range damage, ammo stores, and recoil, playing into the Model L’s biggest strength: balance.
Muzzle: Suppressor
Barrel: Long Barrel
Magazine: Extended Mag I
Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
Stock: Combat Stock
AS Vale (Assault Rifle)
The expression “save the best for last” certainly applies to the AS Vale, Black Ops 6’s last AR unlock. Like the XM4, the AS Vale is a returning favorite. It just feels good to use, and the fast fire rate ensures a rewarding experience.
The AS Vale’s biggest weakness is its mag size. Popping on Extended Mag II is a handy helper in that department. The integrated suppressor means you can stay off the radar and make recoil management your priority when selecting attachments.
Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
Magazine: Extended Mag II
Rear Grip: Assault Grip
Stock: Balanced Stock
Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
PP-919 (SMG)
The PP-919 is the SMG for raking up easy kills. With solid damage output and the highest ammo count in its weapon class, the PP-919 only becomes more potent with the addition of attachments (and don’t even get me started on how well it performs in B06 Zombies).
Like many SMGs, recoil can be tricky. Equipping the Ported Compensator will work wonders here. The rest of the build is all about speed. From Fast Mag II and Ergonomic Grip to Balanced Stock and Rapid Fire, you’ll be rocking a quick-draw, quick-firing weapon worthy of an old-timey shootout. Up close, you’re a monster but use caution in longer-ranged battles.
Muzzle: Ported Compensator
Magazine: Fast Mag II
Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
Stock: Balanced Stock
Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
KSV (SMG)
The KSV unlocks at Level 4, making it an easy starting choice for SMG enjoyers. While the PP-919 remains a favorite, the KSV has a few things going for it. For starters, it’s hard-hitting, high damage, and has one of the fastest fire rates in the class.
Like most SMGs, the KSV rewards aggressive playstyles. Up close, it absolutely shreds. The Long Barrel helps improve its effectiveness at range, but this is a weapon for players who like to be in the thick of combat, not on the outskirts.
Muzzle: Compensator
Barrel: Long Barrel
Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
AEK 973 (Marksman Rifle)
While Black Ops 6’s meta primarily favors SMGs and ARs, the AEK 973 is a worthy exception. With the right attachments, this 3-round burst DMR can one-burst kill. The key is equipping Rapid Fire. Once you have that in your Fire Mods slot, map domination becomes a breeze.
The caveat, of course, is Rapid Fire is a Level 42 unlock, meaning you’ve got a significant amount of grinding to do before the AEK 973 reaches its full potential. In the meantime, expect a decent-performing weapon at medium to long range.
Muzzle: Suppressor
Barrel: Long Barrel
Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
LR 7.62 (Sniper Rifle)
While the SVD and LR 7.62 are neck and neck as far as B06 snipers go, the LR 7.62 takes the cake, thanks to its high base damage and rechambering speed. Yes, the ADS and fire rate are slow, but attachments like Rapid Fire can greatly help with that. And honestly, were you expecting anything less from a sniper?
Really, the LR 7.62’s biggest obstacle is being a late unlock. The SVD works as a suitable sniper in the meantime, but once you get your hands on the LR 7.62, you’ll have a deadlier sniper with more well-rounded potential.
Muzzle: Suppressor
Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
Stock: Combat Stock
Laser: Target Laser
Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Marine SP (Shotgun)
Unfortunately, Black Ops 6 doesn’t have many options for shotgun mains. However, the Marine SP’s explosive stopping power makes up for the lack of variety. This classic pump-action shotgun can sometimes be a bit clunky, but it rewards ADS accuracy (hipfire can get messy).
At close range, the Marine SP has one-shot potential. Everyone knows shotguns struggle at longer ranges. Still, the Marine SP packs a surprisingly decent punch at mid range. You’ll just need to fire multiple rounds.
Muzzle: Modified Choke
Rear Grip: Long Barrel (Reinforced Barrel also works nicely here)
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
Stock: Balanced Stock Laser: Target Laser