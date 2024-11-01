Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Best Meta Guns and Weapon Loadouts for Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has A LOT of weapons across its eight classes. The unlock system means not all of them are available off the cuff. However, deciding which weapons are worth grinding for and leveling up can be overwhelming.

Right now, SMGs and assault rifles dominate in Call of Duty multiplayer. That meta isn’t likely going anywhere, but Black Ops 6 is the most fun when you invest in weapons that best suit your playstyle. From SMGs that support aggressive gameplay to snipers for picking your opponents off from the sidelines, here are the best weapons to use in Black Ops 6 multiplayer right now.

XM4 (Assault Rifle)

The XM4’s versatility made it a fan-favorite in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and that trend continues in B06. As the first AR unlock, it’s an excellent starting weapon to level up.

With the XM4’s exceptional fire rate comes a hefty bit of recoil. However, equipping the Compensator and Recoil Springs makes that con negligible. While Extended Mag I can be swapped for Optics, having more ammo at the ready never hurts in multiplayer’s fast-paced games.