Call of Duty: Best Black Ops 6 Weapons for Zombies Mode That Aren’t Wonder Weapons
If you're jumping into Zombies mode for the first time in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, these are the weapons you need to succeed.
Black Ops 6 might have dropped with a host of updated features, but for some of us, nostalgia trumps new. Activision kept its promise to return Call of Duty’s beloved Zombies mode to its heyday. Black Ops 6’s Zombies brings back the basics: round-based progression where the zombies get stronger and more plentiful. Your defense becomes earning points, upgrading weapons, and looping the undead through open-scale maps. Like previous iterations of Zombies, the Wonder Weapon is your best bet at survival. However, rarity means getting your hands on one in co-op is challenging, to say the least.
If you want to kick zombie butt and thrive sans Wonder Weapon, you’ll want to invest in your starting weapon or try your luck at the Mystery Box. Here are the best Black Ops 6 weapons to prioritize in Zombies. Keep in mind that you’ll also want to improve rank, augments, and attachments to make the most out of your weapons.
XM4 (Assault Rifle)
It only makes sense to kick off this guide with an old favorite: the XM4. This full-auto assault rifle is an easy wall buy or ground drop with commendable firepower, accuracy, and mag size. As far as ARs go, it’s got one of the highest fire rates in Black Ops 6, allowing you to shred zombies in a truly satisfying way.
The XM4 also Pack-a-Punches decently. There’s a reason CoD players consider it so reliable. Whether you’re using it in the early game or planning to upgrade it to its full potential, the XM4 is a well-rounded choice for new players and veterans alike.
AMES 85 (Assault Rifle)
If you like the feel of ARs in CoD, Black Ops 6 does not disappoint. The AMES 85 is a step up from the XM4. It doesn’t shred quite as hard but makes up for it with accuracy, mobility, and handling.
The AMES 85 can easily carry you through high round levels with the proper upgrades and augments. As a bonus, it’s a relatively early unlock. This means you can equip it as a starting weapon and get to leveling up right away.
AS Val (Assault Rifle)
The AS Val has quickly become a fan favorite across all Black Ops 6 modes. Not only does it feel good, but you can’t beat its accuracy and damage output. It also beats the XM4 when it comes to fire rate.
These all get a major upgrade upon hitting the Pack-a-Punch, leaving you with a mobile full-auto assault rifle that makes landing crit shots that much easier. Although you’ll have to grind before you can equip the AS Val in your starting loadout, you’ve got a good shot of landing one via the Mystery Box. Extended Mag I or II will be your best friend here, given the smaller magazine size.
PP-919 (SMG)
When it comes to SMGs, the PP-919 takes the crown. From decent base ammo to strong damage output, you already have a solid starting weapon. Once it’s Pack-a-Punched, you get a significant mag size boost that makes thinning out encroaching hordes a breeze.
Dedicating augment research to the Speed Cola perk is smart for any weapon. However, combining the Phantom Reload augment with the PP-919 is a must. Having your magazine refill over time means you can spray bullets with less pesky reloading breaks. The zombies don’t stand a chance.
Marine SP (Shotgun)
Shotguns tend to be meta no matter the iteration of CoD Zombies—and that trend continues in Black Ops 6. While the ASG-89 will also serve you well in early rounds, getting ahold of the Marine SP should be your priority. This pump-action shotgun starts as a heavy hitter but becomes a monster after Pack-a-Punch.
As a bonus, it’s one of the first weapons you unlock, which makes equipping it as your starting weapon a no-brainer. This bad boy is dripping with 1-shot kill potential, even on higher rounds. Specing into Deadshot Daiquiri or Ammo Mods will take the Marine SP to the next level.
PU-21 (LMG)
LMGs can be excellent for laying down firepower and thinning out large hordes. Unfortunately, Black Ops 6’s LMG choices haven’t overly impressed in Zombies thus far. However, if you like spraying and praying, the PU-21 is a solid pick. This full-auto light machine gun boosts good damage and mag size on par with the GPMG-7. While the XMG has them both beat with the sheer amount of ammo at your disposal, the PU-21 offers a more well-rounded Pack-a-Punch.
To combat the PU-21’s sluggishness, you’ll want to improve your ADS. The Quickdraw Grip will work wonders here. Recoil isn’t quite as much of a concern in Zombies, so feel free to hold down that trigger and go wild.
LR 7.62 (Sniper Rifle)
Be warned. The LR 7.62 is slow and a little cumbersome. Is that great in Zombies? Not necessarily. However, its transformation after a trip to the Pack-a-Punch more than makes up for it. The humble bolt-action earns explosive bullets that hit like mini-tanks.
Of course, that doesn’t guarantee success. The LR 7.62 is still slow to reload and shoot. Adding a Quickdraw Grip will improve ADS, and opting for the Extended Magazine will help with reloads. Even still, the LR 7.62 is very much about high risk, high reward.
SVD (Sniper Rifle)
This semi-auto sniper rifle packs a heavy punch before and after Pack-a-Punch. We are talking about a triple tap effect here, people. When it comes to Zombies, shotguns are in, and snipers are (usually) out. However, the SVD combines the best of both worlds, delivering a shotgun-sniper hybrid of sorts.
Like the LR 7.62. Its only limitations are a small mag size and a long reload time. So, consider equipping Fast Mag or a Speed Cola augment like Phantom Reload or Classic Formula.
GS45 (Pistol)
The GS45 is an absolute brutalizer masquerading as an everyday pistol. The real fun begins after using the Pack-a-Punch, where it transforms into the Sally. Any veteran CoD player knows the explosive-stopping power of this classic weapon. With PhD Flopper equipped, you’re protected from explosive damage and safe to unleash hell upon your undead enemies.
If you want to add the second weapon to the iconic “Mustang and Sally” pairing, you’ll need to do some leveling up. Equipping the Akimbo GS45 Stock at Weapon Level 31 allows you to dual-wield GS45s. Now, just load into Zombies with your Akimbo GS45 pistols and Pack-a-Punch them. Voila! You’ve got yourself the good ol’ Mustang and Sally, just now renamed to Sally and Forth in Black Ops 6.