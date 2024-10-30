Call of Duty: Best Black Ops 6 Weapons for Zombies Mode That Aren’t Wonder Weapons

Black Ops 6 might have dropped with a host of updated features, but for some of us, nostalgia trumps new. Activision kept its promise to return Call of Duty’s beloved Zombies mode to its heyday. Black Ops 6’s Zombies brings back the basics: round-based progression where the zombies get stronger and more plentiful. Your defense becomes earning points, upgrading weapons, and looping the undead through open-scale maps. Like previous iterations of Zombies, the Wonder Weapon is your best bet at survival. However, rarity means getting your hands on one in co-op is challenging, to say the least.

If you want to kick zombie butt and thrive sans Wonder Weapon, you’ll want to invest in your starting weapon or try your luck at the Mystery Box. Here are the best Black Ops 6 weapons to prioritize in Zombies. Keep in mind that you’ll also want to improve rank, augments, and attachments to make the most out of your weapons.

XM4 (Assault Rifle)

It only makes sense to kick off this guide with an old favorite: the XM4. This full-auto assault rifle is an easy wall buy or ground drop with commendable firepower, accuracy, and mag size. As far as ARs go, it’s got one of the highest fire rates in Black Ops 6, allowing you to shred zombies in a truly satisfying way.

The XM4 also Pack-a-Punches decently. There’s a reason CoD players consider it so reliable. Whether you’re using it in the early game or planning to upgrade it to its full potential, the XM4 is a well-rounded choice for new players and veterans alike.