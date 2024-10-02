The Worst N64 Games Ever

9. WCW Backstage Assault

In 1998, EA gained the rights to make games for WCW when the wrestling promotion was still kind of a big deal. Their first effort, WCW Mayhem, wasn’t as good as the legendary THQ wrestling games that came to define the N64, but it certainly showed some potential and was even the first North American wrestling game to feature backstage fights. Unfortunately, EA took all the wrong feedback from focus groups and decided that the sequel should feature nothing but these backstage brawls.

That’s right, someone thought it would be a good idea to make a wrestling game that didn’t actually feature any action in a wrestling ring. The final result didn’t even make for a very good fighting game. WCW Backstage Assault is just a clunky, ugly mess, much like WCW itself at the time the game came out. The company was bought by WWE just three months later, saving wrestling fans from further awful WCW games.

8. Blues Brothers 2000

Literally the only person who wanted a years-too-late sequel to The Blues Brothers after the death of John Belushi was Dan Aykroyd. Even he (probably) didn’t want a video game based on that movie. Seriously, why does this game exist? The Blues Brothers movies don’t exactly have a ton of set pieces that lend themselves to a game, and there’s never been a huge demand for merchandise. But, as we’ll see more of on this list, publisher Titus Interactive made a lot of horrifically bad business decisions in the late ‘90s.

The game itself (which came out two years after the movie’s release) doesn’t even have much to do with the franchise. To unlock the final battle, you need to collect instruments and notes through various levels that include… a graveyard and swamp. Not exactly classic settings from the films. Titus could have thrown almost any license into this game, but they went out of their way to find one that almost actively pushed players away. The game is mercifully short, but there’s no reason to play it to begin with.

7. Daikatana

Daikatana was infamously announced with a print ad declaring “John Romero’s about to make you his bitch.” Coming off the heels of massive successes like Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, and Quake, it seemed like a safe bet that the legendary designer’s next game would be able to back up that level of confidence. But we were all so, so wrong.

Plagued by development issues and delays, the PC version of Daikatana was blasted by critics and gamers alike upon release for its bland level designs and boring gameplay. And the N64 version, with fewer enemies and dumber AI due to technical constraints, is even worse. More than two decades after its release, Daikatana is still little more than an industry punching bag, and rightfully so.