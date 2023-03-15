There Are Too Many Bullet Sponges In Action Games

The rise of bullet sponge design in such games is likely an unfortunate side effect of trying to combine FPS and MMORPG design tropes. Damage in many MMORPGs is often determined by a combination of gear, character levels, and abilities. The better a player’s equipment, build, and abilities, the more damage they tend to do. It’s a natural progression mechanic that emphasizes the role-playing part of the MMORPG.

Like many MMORPGs, though, your gear in Destiny and The Division is often dictated by RNG. If luck isn’t on a player’s side, they won’t get the guns or armor that let them keep up with enemies. Moreover, better player equipment doesn’t fix a lack of enemy abilities. Fights soon devolve into managing ammo so that you can win eventually. What’s often missing is a substitute for the way that such fights in MMORPGs are often actually a test of your understanding of your character as well as your gear, builds, and skills. You’re still required to play Destiny and The Division like shooters, but fundamental shooter concepts (like aiming) are a masquerade for the calculations happening in the background. Some RPG concepts just dont’ translate well to shooters.

It’s not just online games, though. Plenty of single-player games (or games with optional multiplayer) also sport annoying bullet-spongey enemies. Case in point, Warden Eternal in Halo 5. Arguably the most aggravating enemy in the game, if not the franchise, Warden Eternal serves as one of Halo 5’s bosses. He doesn’t do anything special, though. Players just have to pepper him with bullets until he finally keels over. But then he returns as another boss fight. And then another. Not exactly creative, especially when you consider that the Halo franchise was built to evolve combat through advanced enemy A.I. that demanded advanced player tactics (at least until The Flood came along).

Worse are the times when bullet sponges are used to artificially inflate difficulty. In Uncharted 2, for instance, players eventually face off against Shambala Guardians that can withstand an entire magazine to the face without dying and have access to ranged and incendiary weapons. The Gears franchise is filled with difficulty spike bullet sponges, such as the Berserkers, and enemies that can withstand incredible amounts of damage for no good reason (looking at you Gears of War 4‘s robots). Even the Mass Effect series turns enemies into bullet sponges to service its optional harder difficulty modes.

Given all these examples, it’s easy to assume any enemy or boss that sports a gargantuan health bar is a poorly-designed damage sponge. However, the game industry is full of exceptions. Bullet sponges (and enemies featuring bullet sponge features) dont’ have to be a bad thing.

The secret sauce is a combination of moment-to-moment gameplay and tangible rewards. The Borderlands games are filled with bullet sponge enemies, but those games embrace that concept by following dungeon-crawler, loot-based logic. Weaker enemies only provide maybe one or two weak rewards at best, but these items can be cashed in to help players afford better store-bought weapons. Bosses, meanwhile, tend to drop potentially powerful items that are good for quite a few levels. They’re not for everyone, but those games embrace looting and the idea that enemies are a test of your loot in ways that make their bullet sponge design a bit more reasonable. Unlike some online looter shooters, they also don’t use that design to push microtransactions (except for DLC expansions).