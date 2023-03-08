Why Gear Scores Are Ruining Modern Games

What’s especially frustarting about the rise of gear score game design is that several viable alternatives to that approach have long existed. For instance, dungeon crawlers like Diablo or Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance also offer a ton of numbers-based loot of varying rarity and quality. Rather than use a gear score system, though, those games make you consider the value of the individual items you find along the way. The idea is that you’re supposed to understand the actual value of those items and their stats (and how they impact your character) rather than simply taking a look at how they impact your gear score.

More importantly, more of the gear you acquire in those games actually does have a significant impact on the experience. That “Flaming Sword +1” you just received can clearly cut through enemies faster than your old broadsword. Meanwhile, the “Mythical Hat of Ill-Gotten Gains” you were lucky enough to find may unlock a powerful AoE ability that changes how you approach the game. You actually feel the progression of the gear you acquire in those games for reasons that go beyond raising a mostly arbitrary number. It also doesn’t hurt that the sometimes simple (yet satisfying) combat in those games is often a clear reflection of your character’s power and the power of their equipped items. Generally speaking, the combat in a game should be the thing that clearly reflects your power level rather than a gear score.

Then you have games like Elden Ring or Dark Souls which not only limit loot to rare drops or rewards for completing certain challenges but ensure that nearly every item is potentially valuable. Simple swords can become weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the right player and the right builds. Not everything you find in those games is what you’re looking for, but the items in those games all have a potential purpose. Not flooding a game with items that the majority of players will trash as soon as possible? What a novel idea.

Of course, the best gear score alternative is sometimes no loot at all. Do otherwise great games like God of War: Ragnarök really benefit from constantly asking you to go into a menu to check if the bracelet you found will offer a slight increase to your attack speed? For that matter, why is someone like Kratos so easily impacted by a bracelet he found on the ground? I can understand Kratos’ benefiting from an ancient weapon of the gods or some armor taken from the corpse of a vanquished mythological creature, but who is throwing out trinkets that can impact the attack speed of a god? The same goes for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. I would much rather have the power and capabilities of that game’s characters be an extension of their unique abilities rather than the gear score of the gun they just found laying around.

I love loot in games, even though I know that many developers are more than happy to exploit that love to keep me on a constant grind. What I don’t love are the ways that gear scores have cheapened the looting experience. Yes, you could theoretically ignore the gear score, but (much like modern battle passes), too many modern games are being designed around that gear score number rather than having that number be an extension of the core experience. Now, the gear score is the core experience.

At a time when pretty much everything else in life is being reduced to some kind of number in order to limit how much thought we have to put into the true meaning of those things, it would be great if games just dropped the largely useless idea of gear scores and focused on the many other (and better) ways there are to make acquiring new items in games feel significant and enjoyable again.