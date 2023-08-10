Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Fighter Subclass Options, Ranked

Don’t be fooled by their generic name. The Fighter is one of the most versatile and entertaining classes in Baldur’s Gate 3. Fighters are uniquely capable of exploring (and even mastering) nearly every element of combat in the game. Their versatility makes them a popular choice among players who don’t quite know how they’re going to play Baldur’s Gate 3 but do know that they want to be able to kill anything that gets in their way through a variety of tactics.

Of course, the only way to get the most out of the Fighter class is to choose the best Fighter subclass once you reach Level 3. Like most of the other classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, your choice of Fighter subclass will largely be dictated by your personal preferences. However, a quick look at the Fighter’s various subclass options reveals that some are generally better than others.

3. Champion

On paper, the Champion subclass is just a strictly better version of the Fighter class archetype. Early versions of this subclass gain access to a valuable Critical Strike buff that effectively allows Fighters to consistently dish out even more devastating critical hits. At higher levels, Champions gain increased global proficiency with various weapons and the ability to jump significantly further. Those are all great things.

The problem is that those bonuses don’t add up to be nearly enough. I suspect that the appeal of the Champion subclass is supposed to be its consistency. They typically offer more powerful versions of the things that Fighters already do well. Hell, I even recently said that Berskers are the best Barbarian subclass largely because they offer a better version of the things that make Barbarians special, so the same logic should apply here.