Why 2023 is “The Year of Science” in UFOs

Since The New York Times published the bombshell article in 2017 about the Department of Defense program investigating Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena — the government term for Unidentified Flying Objects — the topic of what’s “out there” has returned to the mainstream in a manner perhaps eclipsing even the UFO craze that began in the late 1940s. And each subsequent year brings even more news coverage, speculation, and government responses — or, more frequently, vague non-answers.

But 2023 looks to be “the year of science” in UAP research, according to Ryan Sprague, Ancient Aliens pundit and host of Somewhere in the Skies, a weekly podcast covering UFOs and the unexplained.

Joining the Talking Strange paranormal pop culture show for a recent episode (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube), Sprague says there are numerous scientifically minded and academic “civilian-funded, passionate people outside of government trying to find answers.”



Sprague’s comments come on the heels of a fairly significant year in UAP news. Last May, Congress held the first open hearing on the topic in more than 50 years, although the main headline coming out of that was what was not said, as opposed to what was revealed. Then, in July, the DoD announced the establishment of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) with the intent to synchronize efforts across government agencies to “detect, identify and attribute objects of interest” including “anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects.” In December 2022, a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act required the Defense Department to review documents about UAPs dating back to 1945, which might be a game changer in the study of the phenomenon. Additionally, in October NASA kicked off an independent nine-month study to examine unclassified data from both government and civilian sources to determine “how best to collect future data, and how NASA can use that data to move the scientific understanding of UAPs forward.”