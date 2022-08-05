This Is GWAR: “It’s a Challenge to Remain Shocking”

I couldn’t be happier. It’s different than I would have done it, but that’s a good thing because you can’t really document yourself in a way that’s not objective. Everything is important to me. Scott was able to really focus. I think, at two hours, he does a great job. There’s so many things missing, but you get bogged down. It would be a 10-hour movie if you told this entire story. For him to hit the arc is something only an outsider can do.

I gave him the full support of the archive. He showed us the first cut and we were all completely blown away at his early idea on how to tell the story, or let us tell the story. We didn’t have much input after that, like, “yeah, this is great. If you just put this other song here or song there, or say this.” But, for the most part, we were blown away with how we helped us tell the story.

Every member has left at least once. What led you to leave what brought you back? And why do you continue to slave away?

I only left when it was not happening. I didn’t want to leave, I just thought it was over. Then the band wrote an album while I was gone, and as soon as they were ready to build a show, really get to the things that I do… Dave and I talked that entire year and a half. I didn’t want to do other things because it’s really hard to work for someone else. It’s easy because you answer to someone else and can just go home and go to sleep. But I’m doing this because I love doing it, and I want to do it. When they wanted to come back and do this, I said absolutely. I wouldn’t have left if I didn’t think it was drying up.

How did you come up with Bonesnapper the Cave Troll, and what keeps him fresh?

In order to have the stamina to play the character, it has to be pretty much what you are, maybe 10% different. It can’t be too radically different from who you are. The character was really a costume I wanted to make, the first version of it. I didn’t know anything about what the character was going to be. Dave had written the song about a D&D character he created. I didn’t know much about that. I just tried to make the character similar to me, but with some input from Dave and the song.