The Zombies Are Still Looking Forward Even as a New Documentary Explores Their Past

No matter the weather, it’s always the perfect Time of the Season for The Zombies. Their new album is called Different Game, and everyone plays like they were dealt a perfect hand. But it’s the fingers of founding keyboardist Rod Argent, drummer Steve Rodford, guitarist Tom Toomey, bassist Søren Koch, and the throat of original lead singer Colin Blunstone that propel the music.

Director Robert Schwartzman’s documentary, Hung Up on a Dream, which will have its world premiere at SXSW, looks back at The Zombies’ 60-year career: the first British Invasion band to write themselves into American pop history after The Beatles with “She’s Not There,” the Rock Hall of Famers’ Odessey and Oracle is in the Top 100 of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The group is looking forward.

“So often, people at our vintage put out something which doesn’t have the energy of previous stuff,” Argent tells Den of Geek. “I want to reflect when we’re on stage. There’s always a young component in the audience. It makes you play with more energy.”

The Zombies never sit still, forever extending their Life Is A Merry-Go-Round Tour, co-headlining with The Brian Wilson Band, and playing cruise ships with the Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward for relaxation. They are performers, even while making an album. “We build it up live in the studio,” Blunstone says. “When Rod writes a song, he calls me. We routine the song, bring the band in, and record.”