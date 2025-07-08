Peter Jackson Is Helping Bring Back a Massive Prehistoric Bird 600 Years After Extinction

Whenever you see headlines about various extinct animals coming back to life, your first thought might be, “But what about prehistoric animals?” Recently the genetics and biosciences company Colossal revealed that it had figured out how to resurrect a version of the dire wolf, leading to all sorts of excitement that we’re living in a kind of real-world Game of Thrones situation. But in terms of sheer size, the dire wolf isn’t actually a huge, ancient animal. On the other hand, the giant moa, also known as the Dinornis, was massive. In fact, the largest fossil ever discovered of such a creature was 12 feet tall.

And soon, these giant creatures—which have been extinct for roughly 600 years—will once again be walking among the land of the living. Through the so-called de-extinction efforts of Colossal, the giant moa is anticipated to live again. And none of it would be possible without Peter Jackson. Yes, that Peter Jackson, the man who brought The Lord of the Rings to the big screen and gave us the best Beatles documentary of all time. Without Jackson’s donations and his personal collection of moa bones, Colossal would not have been able to make this miracle of modern science happen.

Why the Giant Moa is Coming Back

“Peter really opened the gates for it to actually be possible,” Colossal CEO Ben Lamm tells Den of Geek. “He was kind of disappointed that the moa wasn’t already on the list and highly encouraged me. He’s been very influential in his suggestions.”

The list that Lamm is talking about is a wishlist of species that Colossal wants to bring back. And, in order to invest in the project, Jackson made it clear he wanted the giant moa to be a priority.