National Geographic’s A Real Bug’s Life Reintroduces Us To A Micro World

The micro world is all around us, hiding in plain sight. A Real Bug’s Life, a new Disney+ original series from National Geographic, is set to zoom in on these oft overlooked miniature habitats from around the globe. And we witnessed it firsthand.

In early December, Den of Geek was invited to an exclusive early sneak peak of the series, inspired by Disney and Pixar’s 1998 animated film A Bug’s Life and narrated by Awkwafina (The Farewell, Renfield), on location in Serengeti, Tanzania. The unique press junket immersed the media in the shooting locations of three series, the aforementioned Bug’s Life, the Jeremy Renner-narrated Incredible Animal Journeys, which is currently streaming on Disney+, and the upcoming series Queens, a spotlight on the matriarchies of the animal kingdom.

It was serendipity as I witnessed in person, during a hike in the expansive and breathtaking Ngorongoro Crater, nearly the exact same scenario that plays out in this exclusive clip below. Watch for yourself and marvel at how the Dung Beetle puts on an impressive feat of strength.

Dung Beetles carry on the lord’s work by recycling 75 percent of dung deposited in the Serengeti. These unsung environmental heroes are pivotal to nutrient cycling, soil structure, and forage growth, according to ATTRA Sustainable Agriculture. The Dung Beetle is featured in a Savanna-focused episode titled, “The Land of Giants,” which is fitting since the creature plays an essential role in making sure the “Big Five” — lions, leopards, rhinoceros, elephants, and buffaloes — that our group was so desperate to see can prosper.