Link Tank: You Can Now Turn Yourself Into a Funko Pop! Figure

“Devsisters is excited to announce that BRIXITY, a brand new mobile sandbox city-builder from the development studio behind the award-winning CookieRun IP, is launching globally today, August 24th, on Android and iOS devices! BRIXITY is a relaxing sandbox city-building game where anyone can quickly assemble ‘Brix’ to build their city and restore Earth. Players can bring their creative visions to life brix-by-brix, like recreations of famous architecture, brix portraits of pets, or anything their mind can think of. Blueprints can also be created and shared with fellow players around the world.”

Barbie still dominates the box office a month after its release, but the doll-based content doesn’t stop there. A new Barbie series is headed to Netflix later this year!

“While enjoying life by the beach in Malibu, Barbie and Barbie stumble upon a mysterious baby horse and work together to find where their new friend came from. It soon comes to light that the mysterious little horse is Peggy, a baby Pegasus, sent to Malibu on a mysterious mission. Barbie and Barbie must look to their friends and family to help keep their new friend safe from the clutches of Rocki, a magical being with her own mystical agenda. Featuring all-new original music, Barbie and Barbie find the magic in the world around them in Barbie: A Touch of Magic.”

LEGO announced a fantastic collection of Braille bricks available now!

“Three years ago LEGO launched braille bricks and worked with local local sight loss organizations such as the RNIB in the UK to get them into the hands of those that can make use of them. Now, they are being made available to everyone and can be ordered at LEGO.com from today.”