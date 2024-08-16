Link Tank: Where to Watch This Year’s Emmy Nominees
There are plenty of bingeable shows that were nominated for an Emmy award this year, but where exactly can you watch them before the big event?
“TV lovers have a month to binge all the Emmy nominees in the limited or anthology series category. (Much more doable than catching up on seasons upon seasons of this year’s nominated comedies and dramas.) All the nominated titles are available to stream online ahead of the Emmys on Sept. 15, including on Netflix, Max, Hulu and other platforms.”
What works and doesn’t work about the alien/human hybrids in Alien Resurrection? Does It Fly? from Roddenberry Entertainment attempts to answer that question.
Fans of The Librarians will have to wait a little longer for their beloved franchise to get its next spinoff.
““The Librarians: The Next Chapter” is no longer scheduled to air on The CW this fall, Variety has confirmed. The series was originally slated to debut on the broadcast network on Oct. 24 following “Superman & Lois.” However, The CW announced instead that the docuseries “The Wranglers” will air in the 9 p.m. timeslot on Oct. 24. No new premiere date has been set…”
Don’t sleep on one of Apple TV+’s most stunning dramas, Pachinko, which returns next week for its second season.
“Pachinko’s beauty lies in its attention to detail… In season two, which premieres August 23, Pachinko courses through both the Japanese countryside during World War II as well as the crowded Osaka streets of 1989. Still, the sweeping perspectives don’t detract from its emotional core or universal appeal.”
Something’s not quite right about the varying sizes of dragons in House of the Dragon.
“Since much ancient knowledge was lost during the Doom of Valyria, many details about dragons remain a mystery, even to House Targaryen and their dragon keepers. One of these details is the rate at which dragons grow. When one compares dragons of comparable ages, there seems to be no rhyme or reason as to why they grow bigger or smaller. Or might there be a hidden reason that requires a deeper look?”