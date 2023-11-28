Link Tank: The Must-Have Collectibles Available on Crunchyroll

Read more at Gizmodo

The upcoming Alien TV series has found its lead, none other than Justified and The Mandalorian star Timothy Olyphant!

“It’s been years since we first heard about the Alien TV show that Fargo’s Noah Hawley was working on for FX, and details about the project have been harder to find than a trustworthy Weyland-Yutani employee since then. Until now! Some vague details about the Alien show have now burst forth from our collective chest—like some kind of nebulous, ill-defined, out-of-focus Xenomorph baby.”

If you weren’t satisfied with the Venom content in the latest Spider-Man game, there might be a reason why.

“About one month on from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s launch, we’re learning some new details about Insomniac Games’ open-world robber-stopper RPG. According to a report by YouTuber Evan Filarca, the game had a ton of content cut before releasing on October 20, particularly relating to the big-bad Venom.”