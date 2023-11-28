Link Tank: The Must-Have Collectibles Available on Crunchyroll
Two-time Thor director Taika Waititi explains the reason he went from directing independent films to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: money.
“At this point, you have to know Taika Waiti is gonna Taika Waititi—especially since it’s been long known he isn’t coming back for a potential Thor 5. But the director’s self-deprecating appearance on the SmartLess Podcast, hosted by comedic actors Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman, has left some Marvel fans flummoxed and angry.”
The upcoming Alien TV series has found its lead, none other than Justified and The Mandalorian star Timothy Olyphant!
“It’s been years since we first heard about the Alien TV show that Fargo’s Noah Hawley was working on for FX, and details about the project have been harder to find than a trustworthy Weyland-Yutani employee since then. Until now! Some vague details about the Alien show have now burst forth from our collective chest—like some kind of nebulous, ill-defined, out-of-focus Xenomorph baby.”
If you weren’t satisfied with the Venom content in the latest Spider-Man game, there might be a reason why.
“About one month on from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s launch, we’re learning some new details about Insomniac Games’ open-world robber-stopper RPG. According to a report by YouTuber Evan Filarca, the game had a ton of content cut before releasing on October 20, particularly relating to the big-bad Venom.”
Is it possible the iconic claymation studio Aardman is running out of clay?
“Fans of Aardman Animations—the UK stop-motion house behind Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run, and many other beloved properties—got a scare last week when news circulated the company might actually be running out of the highly specialized clay used in their productions. This week, Aardman tried to allay those fears.”
The upcoming Willy Wonka origin story is now on track to make around $35 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office, but is this number good enough?
“Pre-Christmas projections of the Timothée Chalamet-starring Wonka have experienced a significant increase. According to reports, the film is now looking to open with $35 million USD instead of the $20 million USD forecast from several weeks ago, with other reports even noting that it could debut with $40 million USD. ComicBook notes that the new trailers and Chalamet’s red carpet and recent Saturday Night Live appearance helped push those numbers up, especially with the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.”