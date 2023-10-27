Link Tank: The Best of The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival

Brooklyn’s biggest horror film festival was back for another year of terrifying horror features from across the globe.

A strong mix of feature films, horror shorts, and revered genre classics were shown to sold-out audiences. There was even a sneak preview of Paramount+’s Stephen King prequel project, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, that once again proved to audiences that sometimes dead is, in fact, better. Some of the biggest movies to come out of 2023’s Brooklyn Horror Film Festival are already set to premiere on Shudder and Tubi, but the festival’s entire schedule should be mandatory viewing for curious genre fans.

Some of this year’s standout BHFF entries include Property, a Brazilian home invasion horror film that becomes a brutal deconstruction of class and status. Laborers revolt when they learn that their livelihood is being taken away from them, which confines their target to an armored car and progressively removes her options. Daniel Bandeira’s Property is a chilling reminder of how wealth, privilege, and desperation can be the most volatile of triggers.

Stopmotion is a disturbing case of psychosis and body horror where stop-motion savant, Robert Morgan, makes his transition from short into feature films with a dark, personal tale about the creative process, legacy, and an artist’s pain. A struggling stop-motion animator finds unconventional inspiration for her latest film, but the lines between art and identity become impossibly blurred after she succumbs to her own creation.