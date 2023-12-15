Link Tank: Rebel Moon Can’t Escape Comparison to Star Wars, For Better or Worse

Rebel Moon isn’t really the Zack Snyder Star Wars everyone was always characterizing it as… but what if it was?

“When Rebel Moon releases in theaters… it’ll mark the end of a 10-year journey. A journey that began with a 2013 rumor that director Zack Snyder was working on some kind of Star Wars movie. That rumor, it turns out, was not true. At the time, Snyder had the idea of taking one of his stories and putting it into the world of Star Wars, but it never got much further than that. You can’t help but wonder though, in the words of another Disney-owned franchise, ‘What if?’”

Read more at Gizmodo

Our followers on Instagram have a chance to win an autographed vinyl of Avatar: The Last Airbender – Book 1: Water signed by Jeremy Zuck!