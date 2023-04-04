Link Tank: Paddington 3 is Finally Coming

“New images from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux have surfaced, this time showing Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix at a memorable shooting location. The photos see Gaga and Phoenix, who play Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck, respectively, filming at what is now dubbed the ‘Joker staircase’ in New York City, which is actually located close to the 167th Street station on the city’s 4 train.”

Read more at HypeBeast

Calling all Canadian fans! Indigo.ca is featuring GremoryLand as one of their Most Anticipated Graphic Novels this week only, at a special price of 30% off.

“Six old school friends are invited to be the first visitors to GremoryLand, a new horror theme park that promises an experience as unique as it is frightening. But once they enter the gates the friends realize that this is no ordinary place. Filled with murderous animal mascots, sinister animatronics, and twisted carnival games, the park has become a literal game of life or death. They are trapped, and will have to face their most desperate fears in order to make it out alive.”

Get your copy here

While the early viewership numbers for Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were high, only a reported 37% of those watchers actually completed the entire first season.