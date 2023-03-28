Link Tank: NBA Dunk Contest Winners Mac McClung and Vince Carter Meet Dragons in New Commercial
Dunking and dragons, gameplay of the new Zelda, Questlove's next movie is set, and more in Link Tank!
What’s the one thing that can make Dungeons and Dragons even better? Dunking, of course.
Speaking of dragons, here are the greatest dragons to ever be featured on the silver screen.
“Even before Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in theaters this weekend, it seems like dragons are everywhere you look in pop culture these days. They’re on TV, in games and books, and especially in films. In that spirit we’ve put together a list of our favorite dragons from the big screen (sorry Game Of Thrones fans, we’re just looking at movies this time).”
Questlove is returning to the director’s chair, this time for a live-action remake of Aristocats for Disney.
“After winning an Academy Award, you have to assume a person’s career options suddenly become way more vast. No doubt Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson—a hugely successful musician in addition to picking up an Oscar last year for Summer of Soul—already had quite a bit of freedom in picking his next project, but who could have predicted he’d choose… a remake of Disney’s The Aristocats?”
Quantum Leap star Mason Alexander Park comments on the importance of trans representation in the show.
“In ‘Let Them Play,’ Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) finds himself in the body of a high school girls’ basketball coach. The coach’s daughter Gia (Josielyn Aguilera), who is trans, is attacked by transphobic parents after she scores the winning shot at a game, and Ben has to change her timeline to prevent her from running away and disappearing forever. With public discourse becoming increasingly transphobic and violent, ‘Let Them Play’ couldn’t have aired at a better time.”
Captain Kirk icon William Shatner turned 92 last week. To celebrate, here are 92 amazing facts about the legendary Star Trek actor.
“Born March 22, 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, William Shatner has been an indelible part of popular culture for a good portion of a century. Though he’s most recognizable as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek film and television franchise, Shatner’s career has encompassed everything from the earliest days of television to spoken-word recordings to his own sci-fi book series (TekWar).”
New gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom showcases some upcoming game mechanics, including the ability to fuse different items together.
“Zelda fans have been starving for anything they can get, any crumb they can catch, and it seems like Nintendo is finally taking pity, rewarding them with a 10-minute gameplay trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”