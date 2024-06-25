Link Tank: National Geographic and Steven Spielberg Team Up for 50th Anniversary of Jaws Documentary
National Geographic and Amblin Documentaries are teaming up to create a documentary about the 50th anniversary of Jaws in 2025 and more in Link Tank!
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first summer blockbuster, National Geographic is partnering with Steven Spielberg and Amblin Documentaries for a film about the 1975 classic Jaws.
“On the heels of the 50th anniversary of the bestselling book by Peter Benchley that went on to become a record-breaking box-office sensation from director Steven Spielberg, National Geographic announced today the greenlight of JAWS @ 50 (working title), in partnership with Amblin Documentaries’ Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Nedland Media’s Laurent Bouzereau and Markus Keith, Wendy Benchley, and Laura A. Bowling. Bouzereau directs the feature documentary, which will include footage and photography from the Benchley and Spielberg archives and all-new interviews from the worlds of film, literature, pop culture and ocean conservation.
In collaboration with ocean conservation and marine policy advocate Wendy Benchley and branding and communications specialist Laura A. Bowling, the film will capture our endless fascination with sharks and the changing dialogue about these awe-inspiring creatures. In celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary, JAWS @ 50 (working title) will air in Summer 2025 on National Geographic and stream on Disney+ and Hulu as part of Sharkfest, Nat Geo’s signature summer event.”
In addition to a highly-anticipated fifth Shrek film, Dreamworks is also working on a spinoff movie with Donkey as the central character.
“Eddie Murphy revealed that a Shrek spinoff movie about his character, Donkey, is in the works. The actor confirmed the news while on his press run for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, adding that he has already begun work on the upcoming Shrek 5. ‘We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,’ Murphy said via Deadline. ‘Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”
LEGO revealed a few new Star Wars sets dropping later this summer, both from the upcoming Disney+ special Rebuild the Galaxy featuring Darth Jar Jar Binks.
“The first images of two upcoming Star Wars sets, 75389 The Dark Falcon and 75393 TIE Fighter & X-wing Mash-up emerged last week and more images have been published by Polish retailer ProShop today. Notably, these include shots of the Dark Falcon’s interior, revealing a couple of fun Easter eggs, such as a video game version of dejarik!”
A24 is getting creative with marketing for the upcoming Ti West horror film MaXXXine.
“Kevin Bacon is doing his best to hype MaXXXine on the side of Santa Monica Boulevard, across the street from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. ‘100% cotton,’ he says, holding up a promotional T-shirt to a tour bus full of journalists and fans on a MaXXXine promotional tour. It’s not like he has a lot to work with; we’re across the street from the cemetery, not in front of it or on the grounds, probably because it’s harder to pull a miniature bus over in a more optimal viewing space, and there’s no way a one-hour tour has time to navigate parking lots.”
For the first time in the 30-year history of the franchise, the Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions! The boys down south in Miami avoided blowing a 3-0 series lead by securing a 1-goal win over the Oilers in game 7. Despite the losing effort, Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe MVP trophy for this year’s playoffs.
“After allowing 18 goals in consecutive losses in Games 4-6, Florida’s defense returned to form Monday night anchored by a stellar performance from goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who turned back 23 of 24 Edmonton shots, including a late Oilers flurry that threatened to tie the game.”