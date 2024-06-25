Link Tank: National Geographic and Steven Spielberg Team Up for 50th Anniversary of Jaws Documentary

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first summer blockbuster, National Geographic is partnering with Steven Spielberg and Amblin Documentaries for a film about the 1975 classic Jaws.

“On the heels of the 50th anniversary of the bestselling book by Peter Benchley that went on to become a record-breaking box-office sensation from director Steven Spielberg, National Geographic announced today the greenlight of JAWS @ 50 (working title), in partnership with Amblin Documentaries’ Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Nedland Media’s Laurent Bouzereau and Markus Keith, Wendy Benchley, and Laura A. Bowling. Bouzereau directs the feature documentary, which will include footage and photography from the Benchley and Spielberg archives and all-new interviews from the worlds of film, literature, pop culture and ocean conservation.

In collaboration with ocean conservation and marine policy advocate Wendy Benchley and branding and communications specialist Laura A. Bowling, the film will capture our endless fascination with sharks and the changing dialogue about these awe-inspiring creatures. In celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary, JAWS @ 50 (working title) will air in Summer 2025 on National Geographic and stream on Disney+ and Hulu as part of Sharkfest, Nat Geo’s signature summer event.”

