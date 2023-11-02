Link Tank: Love Actually Returns to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

“Disney has officially unveiled the first still for its live-action remake of Snow White, revealing a glimpse at Rachel Zegler as Snow White, alongside her trusty, CGI seven dwarves. This is the first time the live-action dwarves have surfaced in their entirety, fully created from CGI effects. The photo sees Zegler, of West Side Story, Shazam: Fury of the Gods and most recently, The Hungers Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, seated in a cozy cottage, accompanied by Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. View the image in full in the gallery above.”

Daisy Ridley returns to studio films in the trailer for The Marsh King’s Daughter, her first movie under the banner of a major studio since Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

“This week, Lionsgate will release director Neil Burger’s new thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, Daisy Ridley’s first real studio film since the end of the Star Wars sequel trilogy (and one of only a few studio films in her largely indie-bent filmography). And based on the trailer, it also looks like one of the only movies in her filmography that will actually let her use some of the talents she showed off in the Star Wars movies.”

The Rangers went all in this offseason on expensive players and veteran coaches, and it paid off for them with a World Series title.