Disney+ New Releases: November 2023

The compelling second season of Marvel‘s Loki continues in November on Disney+, and while the God of Mischief has got MCU fans itching for his show’s next installment, the streamer has additional plans to feed the fandom this month, cooking up new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends for Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau to coincide with the release of The Marvels on the big screen, while Spider-Man: Far From Home joins the streaming library along with new episodes of Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. It’s always Spidey Season on Disney+!

The reimagined Goosebumps series will also continue to roll out in November, and The Santa Clauses season two will debut in fair time for the holiday season. Dancing with the Stars enjoyers will also find more of season 32 to love this month, and for the Star Wars completists of the world, Young Jedi Adventures will also be available to watch.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in November…

November 1

New Library Titles