Disney+ New Releases: November 2023

It may only be November, but the holiday season is already set to arrive on Disney+!

Marta Kessler and Eric Stonestreet in The Santa Clauses season 2
The compelling second season of Marvel‘s Loki continues in November on Disney+, and while the God of Mischief has got MCU fans itching for his show’s next installment, the streamer has additional plans to feed the fandom this month, cooking up new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends for Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau to coincide with the release of The Marvels on the big screen, while Spider-Man: Far From Home joins the streaming library along with new episodes of Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. It’s always Spidey Season on Disney+!

The reimagined Goosebumps series will also continue to roll out in November, and The Santa Clauses season two will debut in fair time for the holiday season. Dancing with the Stars enjoyers will also find more of season 32 to love this month, and for the Star Wars completists of the world, Young Jedi Adventures will also be available to watch.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in November…

November 1

New Library Titles

  • Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)
  • Kiff (S1, 3 episodes) 
  • The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Behind the Attraction (Season 2)
  • The Three Detectives

November 2

Disney+ Originals

  • Loki (Season 2) Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

November 3

New Library Titles

  • Spider-Man™: Far From Home

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Studios Legends New Episodes: “Carol Danvers”, “Kamala Khan”, “Monica Rambeau”

New to Disney+

  • Goosebumps Episode 8

November 6

New Library Titles

  • JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

November 7

  • Live on Disney+ Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) New Episode

November 8

New Library Titles

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Daddies on Request (Season 2) Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ Originals

  • The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Two Episode Premiere

November 9

Disney+ Originals

  • Loki (Season 2) Episode 6 (Available at 6:00pm PT) Finale

November 10

New to Disney+

  • Goosebumps Episode 9

Tuesday, November 14

  • Live on Disney+ Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) New Episode

November 15

New Library Titles

  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
  • Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)
  • To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Episode 3

November 17

Disney+ Originals

  • Dashing Through the Snow

New to Disney+

  • Goosebumps Season One Finale

November 20

New Library Titles

  • Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, November 21

  • Live on Disney+ Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) New Episode

November 22

New Library Titles

  • Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Episode 4

November 23

New to Disney+

  • The Naughty Nine – Disney Original Movie

November 28

  • Live on Disney+ Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) New Episode

November 29

New Library Titles

  • Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)
  • Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)
  • Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2
  • The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Episode 5
