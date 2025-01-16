Link Tank: LEGO Reveals Twilight Set
The Twilight Saga is going brick-built, Squid Game 2 has impressive viewership, and more in Link Tank!
The latest blockbuster franchise to get the LEGO treatment has arrived, and this time, it’s Twilight, offering a fantastic build of the Cullen house from the vampire flicks.
“The LEGO Group and Lionsgate have collaborated to unveil the first-ever Twilight inspired LEGO set with the LEGO Ideas Twilight The Cullen House set, in a deal facilitated by IMG Licensing. The set allows ‘Twi-hards’ to make the captivating world of The Twilight Saga last forever with a buildable model of the iconic Cullen family home.”
As Moana 2 prepares to become the next billion-dollar hit for Disney, celebrate your fandom with fantastic posters from the princess film via Displate.
Despite a gap of over 3 years between seasons, Squid Game 2 is now the third most-viewed television season in Netflix’s history, only behind the original season and Wednesday.
“Squid Game 2 has officially amassed over 152.5 million total views, making it the third most-watched season on Netflix ever. The series only falls behind the black comedy, thriller Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega and the first season of Squid Game. Wednesday garnered 252 million views while the first Squid Game recorded 265 million.”
You knew it was coming, but Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch 2 after months of leaks and speculation.
It’s officially 2025, which means we’re in a year with a new Avatar movie. Visionary director James Cameron has some bold promises about the latest installment in his science fiction franchise, including the insanity of the upcoming sequel.
“James Cameron has risen from the depths of post-production on his Avatar franchise to give an update on the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash.
‘We’ve got some really clever action set-pieces,’ he told Empire. ‘You can get your blood up in this movie. But what excites me as an artist who recently turned 70 and has kind of done all that stuff is not only the opportunity to get to do it again, but to get to a level of character and intrigue you haven’t seen before in an Avatar movie.'”