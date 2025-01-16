Link Tank: LEGO Reveals Twilight Set

The latest blockbuster franchise to get the LEGO treatment has arrived, and this time, it’s Twilight, offering a fantastic build of the Cullen house from the vampire flicks.

“The LEGO Group and Lionsgate have collaborated to unveil the first-ever Twilight inspired LEGO set with the LEGO Ideas Twilight The Cullen House set, in a deal facilitated by IMG Licensing. The set allows ‘Twi-hards’ to make the captivating world of The Twilight Saga last forever with a buildable model of the iconic Cullen family home.”

