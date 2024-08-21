Link Tank: LEGO Mario Kart Sets Revealed
LEGO Mario Kart is coming in 2025, a new Megalopolis trailer dropped, and more in today's Link Tank!
LEGO continues its foray into video game products with a new Mario Kart subtheme! Six sets from the beloved racing game will hit shelves later this year, featuring a wide variety of characters and vehicles.
“Today at gamescom, the LEGO Group revealed six never-before-seen LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart sets, bringing Nintendo’s iconic Mario Kart franchise to the world of LEGO bricks for the very first time. The addition of Mario Kart adds an entirely new dimension to the LEGO Super Mario experience, in which digital and physical play collide in the most spectacular fashion together. What’s more, the new sets feature some of Super Mario’s best-known characters, including Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Peach.”
Join us for a very special charity auction benefitting the BINC Foundation and the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Amazing collectible items up for grabs! See you there!
Disney Star Wars finally branched out from the Skywalker Saga and MandoVerse with The Acolyte, and the show crashed and burned after one season. Where do they take the iconic franchise from here?
“A great disturbance in the Force hit last night when Lucasfilm confirmed that it would not continue its latest live-action Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The end of the series isn’t just about the untimely end of one particular show, however: the abrupt decision paints an unpleasant picture for Star Wars‘ future, at a time where the franchise continues to feel the grip of an uncertainty it’s been feeling arguably since the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. So what does The Acolyte news mean for Star Wars‘ future?”
A new trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis features scathing reviews of the director’s old films such as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.
The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy returns to Netflix for an adaptation of the best-selling book How To Kill Your Family.
“Anya Taylor-Joy is going back to her roots. While the star has found big-screen success recently in films like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Menu, The Northman, and that one 30-second scene in Dune: Part Two, she’s set a new project that will take her back to Netflix, the platform that launched her into the stratosphere in 2020 with The Queen’s Gambit. Taylor-Joy is set to star in an adaptation of Bella Mackie’s pointedly titled 2021 novel, How To Kill Your Family.”
Despite being remembered infamously, Halle Berry stated she is open to a Catwoman sequel 20 years after the comic book film’s initial flop.
“Twenty years ago, Catwoman premiered in theaters, starring Halle Berry as the titular character. The movie was famously a box office flop but nonetheless, two decades later, Berry says she’s interested in seeing Catwoman return in a sequel. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Berry reflected on the film’s resurgence amid a contemporary audience. ‘What I’m happy about is that the children have found it now on the internet, and they love it,’ Berry said. ‘So, it’s so vindicating. Because now they’re saying it’s cool and what the heck was everybody’s problem with it.'”