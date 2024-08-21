Link Tank: LEGO Mario Kart Sets Revealed

LEGO continues its foray into video game products with a new Mario Kart subtheme! Six sets from the beloved racing game will hit shelves later this year, featuring a wide variety of characters and vehicles.

“Today at gamescom, the LEGO Group revealed six never-before-seen LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart sets, bringing Nintendo’s iconic Mario Kart franchise to the world of LEGO bricks for the very first time. The addition of Mario Kart adds an entirely new dimension to the LEGO Super Mario experience, in which digital and physical play collide in the most spectacular fashion together. What’s more, the new sets feature some of Super Mario’s best-known characters, including Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Peach.”

