Link Tank: A LEGO Goonies Set is Coming!
An 80s classic film is getting an epic LEGO set in the near future, Crunchyroll has some amazing deals this August, and more in today's Link Tank!
The winners of the LEGO Ideas ’80s competition have been announced, with two iconic flicks of that decade receiving the LEGO treatment: Gremlins and The Goonies!
“The winners of the Ideas competition seeking 1980s-inspired submissions have been announced. As stated on the LEGO Ideas blog, two projects from 290 entries have been selected to be made into sets. Find out which ones after the break!”
Calling all anime fanatics! The Crunchyroll store has special offerings each week through August on merchandise from your favorite anime. Check out an exciting item from the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! featuring icons like Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl.
“The look up series has already sold over a million units, and now Dark Yugi and the Dark Magician Girl from Yu-Gi-Oh! are joining the collection! The look up series of figures are all posed in sitting poses looking upward, allowing them to be displayed by your side always looking up into your eyes. The necks are also fitted with a joint so they can always be looking right at you! The figure is around 11cm in height, making it bigger than you’d think.”
Find out more from Crunchyroll here
Pop Mart is introducing an exciting new line of blind-box toys called Pop Cube, which has adorable square-shaped figures of iconic Pixar characters like Buzz Lightyear, Lightning McQueen, and more!
“POP MART, the renowned global designer toy and entertainment brand, is transforming the global blind-box industry with the launch of POP CUBE. POP CUBE is POP MART’s new innovative product line featuring creatively designed characters in the shape of a cube with magnetic capabilities. POP CUBE will be available to purchase on POP MART’s online store from August 15, 10pm ET and across all POP MART US stores in September.”
Eternals 2 doesn’t appear to be on Marvel’s horizon anytime soon, and Kit Harrington doesn’t seem upset by the revelation.
“Following the poor reception to the 2021 film, the article notes its sequel has been ‘reportedly canned’ (a Variety report pulling from the profile further claims that an Eternals sequel was not in development). His character’s planned return in the chronically doomed Blade reboot is additionally unlikely at this point, either, given Harington’s overall feelings about his time in the MCU. ‘I’m not gonna pretend I took that [role] because it was different and interesting,’ Harington said of Eternals. ‘If Marvel calls, you gotta do it.'”
With the merger between Skydance and Paramount looming, the studio is cutting out its TV division, which is responsible for shows such as Jack Ryan.
“Paramount Global will be closing the doors of its namesake TV studio. The news arrived as part of a round of layoffs that Paramount announced last week, cutting 15% of its staff, about 800 jobs across the company. The company is aiming to cut costs by about $500 million USD ahead of its planned merger with Skydance. Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens and CEO George Cheeks informed staff of the studio’s closure on Tuesday morning.”