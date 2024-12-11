Link Tank: Last Chance Holiday Gift Guide 2024

Magic will release its Foundations set, the quintessential Magic set covering the greatest hits across the game’s storied history – the perfect way to start, return to, or continue your Magic card collection.

The Foundations Beginner Box is the best way to learn how to play and includes all essentials for your first game of Magic: The Gathering. The Starter Collection provides all the tools you need to build your first decks, boasting over 350 cards across Magic‘s history, with essential staples for any color and any way you want to play.

Den of Geek will be auctioning off this Magic box and more in our latest eBay live charity auction, coming on 12/16. You can join us live then here.

