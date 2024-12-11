Link Tank: Last Chance Holiday Gift Guide 2024
In today's Link Tank, we examine some of the best gifts you can purchase for your loved ones right now before the holiday season ends!
Magic will release its Foundations set, the quintessential Magic set covering the greatest hits across the game’s storied history – the perfect way to start, return to, or continue your Magic card collection.
The Foundations Beginner Box is the best way to learn how to play and includes all essentials for your first game of Magic: The Gathering. The Starter Collection provides all the tools you need to build your first decks, boasting over 350 cards across Magic‘s history, with essential staples for any color and any way you want to play.
Den of Geek will be auctioning off this Magic box and more in our latest eBay live charity auction, coming on 12/16. You can join us live then here.
The 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is coming to an end, but you can add the LEGO buildable Droideka to your collection for a stellar price this holiday season.
Are you looking for the perfect game to play with fellow theater kids over Christmas break? Perhaps this Wicked-themed variation of Monopoly is for you.
No Marvel character had a more significant revival in 2024 than Gambit, so what better time to gift a Gambit action figure than this Holiday season?
Moana 2 is shattering box office records left and right, so get your orders in for these toys while they are hot! Mattel’s Moana’s Adventure Canoe Playset with Floating Canoe playset is a perfect gift for the largest Disney fan you know.