Link Tank: Jango Fett Gets the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series Treatment
A Star Wars prequel LEGO set, a call for films about AI and humanity, Katy Perry in space, and more in this edition of Link Tank.
LEGO has announced an Ultimate Collector Series entry perfect for fans of the Star Wars prequels: Jango Fett’s starship, available May 1st.
“It is remarkable that Jango Fett’s Slave I, featured in Attack of the Clones, has appeared just four times before in LEGO form and three of those models are microscale. 75409 Jango Fett’s Starship is therefore an exciting prospect, finally giving this vessel some deserved attention… It has been eight years since Jango Fett last appeared, so his return is very welcome, featuring decorated arms and accompanied by a young Boba Fett.”
The AI on Screen program from Google and Range Media Partners will commission films that examine the relationship between humanity and AI.
“AI on Screen builds upon last year’s initiative to reimagine visual representations of AI through speculative photography… We’re now calling for ideas and submissions for emotionally-driven short films across genres, from science fiction and drama to thrillers and beyond. We’re particularly interested in original storytelling angles that align with this vision of exploring the future of AI. Interested filmmakers can connect directly with Range to submit relevant project ideas.”
Singer Katy Perry and news anchor Gayle King were among the passengers on an all-female Blue Origin space tourism voyage.
“The eight-minute flight traveled more than 62 miles into the atmosphere, past the Kármán line, which per Blue Origin is the ‘internationally recognized boundary of space.’ Blue Origin promises passengers in its burgeoning space tourism business that the trip offers the chance to experience ‘several minutes of weightlessness and witnessing life-changing views of Earth.’ The module containing the astronauts, suspended from three parachutes, landed several minutes after the rocket.”
The Dennis Quaid-Nick Offerman-Jacob Tremblay true-crime thriller Sovereign has set a June 20 theatrical release date.
“Based on real events, the pic follows a father and son (Offerman and Tremblay) who identify as Sovereign Citizens, a group of anti-government extremists, as they venture across the country and find themselves in a standoff with a chief of police (Quaid) that sets off an intense manhunt with tragic consequences.”
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite as frenemies in the trailer for the Paul Feig sequel, Another Simple Favor.
“Emily Nelson (Lively) is out of jail and set to wed a rich Italian businessman, leaving mommy vlogger Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) wondering what’s up as she’s asked to be her maid of honor. ‘You think I want to make you pay for stealing my life,’ Emily asks Stephanie at one point in the trailer as they jet off to Italy. That’s after Emily went to jail at the end of A Simple Favor, and Stephanie, moonlighting as a private detective, helped put her there.”