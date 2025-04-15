Link Tank: Jango Fett Gets the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series Treatment

LEGO has announced an Ultimate Collector Series entry perfect for fans of the Star Wars prequels: Jango Fett’s starship, available May 1st.

“It is remarkable that Jango Fett’s Slave I, featured in Attack of the Clones, has appeared just four times before in LEGO form and three of those models are microscale. 75409 Jango Fett’s Starship is therefore an exciting prospect, finally giving this vessel some deserved attention… It has been eight years since Jango Fett last appeared, so his return is very welcome, featuring decorated arms and accompanied by a young Boba Fett.”

The AI on Screen program from Google and Range Media Partners will commission films that examine the relationship between humanity and AI.