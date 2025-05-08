Link Tank: Exclusive Taskmaster Clip Shows Jason Mantzoukas at His Chaotic Best
An exclusive Taskmaster preview, boss fights you can skip, and plenty of post-apocalyptic fun in this edition of Link Tank!
Jason Mantzoukas enjoys himself way too much in this exclusive Taskmaster season 19 clip.
South of Midnight allows you to skip boss fights, and believe it or not, that’s okay.
“I recently loaded South of Midnight, interested to check out such a gorgeous-looking game, and was immediately delighted by the art and the extraordinary performances in the cutscenes, but then—as Zack warned us—I was immediately underwhelmed by the repetitive combat. However, while idly fiddling through the game’s settings to see what was what, I saw a toggle I absolutely was not expecting: ‘Boss skip option.’”
Following a trend of post-apocalyptic successes on other streamers, Netflix has found an appreciative audience for its genre entry, The Eternaut.
“Shows like Silo and Fallout have become international sensations for Apple TV+ and Prime Video in the last few years, and now Netflix has finally responded with a post-apocalyptic series of its own. Netflix’s newest series comes in the form of The Eternaut, which follows a group of survivors as they fend off an alien threat after a horrific snowfall took the lives of millions of people.”
Max is cracking down on password sharing, following Netflix’s example. But the money grab may take some time to implement.
“While it’s easy to dunk on Warner Bros. Discovery’s horrifically unpopular decision-making, this is more or less the same timeline Netflix worked out when it launched its own password-sharing crackdown a few years ago. Netflix’s initiative was first tested in Latin American countries like Chile and Peru in 2022 before it came stateside in 2023. Everyone and their literal mother complained about it, but Netflix claimed those complaints did not really deter people from using Netflix.”
Benedict Wong is on board for Ridley Scott’s next post-apocalypse tale, The Dog Stars.
“Benedict Wong (Weapons) has joined the cast of The Dog Stars, Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller based on the novel by Peter Heller. Character details are under wraps. Wong joins an ensemble led by Jacob Elordi, which also includes Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, and Guy Pearce. Currently shooting in Italy, the film reunites the actor with Scott following the duo’s work together on Prometheus (2012) and The Martian (2015).”