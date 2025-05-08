Link Tank: Exclusive Taskmaster Clip Shows Jason Mantzoukas at His Chaotic Best

Following a trend of post-apocalyptic successes on other streamers, Netflix has found an appreciative audience for its genre entry, The Eternaut.

“Shows like Silo and Fallout have become international sensations for Apple TV+ and Prime Video in the last few years, and now Netflix has finally responded with a post-apocalyptic series of its own. Netflix’s newest series comes in the form of The Eternaut, which follows a group of survivors as they fend off an alien threat after a horrific snowfall took the lives of millions of people.”

Max is cracking down on password sharing, following Netflix’s example. But the money grab may take some time to implement.

“While it’s easy to dunk on Warner Bros. Discovery’s horrifically unpopular decision-making, this is more or less the same timeline Netflix worked out when it launched its own password-sharing crackdown a few years ago. Netflix’s initiative was first tested in Latin American countries like Chile and Peru in 2022 before it came stateside in 2023. Everyone and their literal mother complained about it, but Netflix claimed those complaints did not really deter people from using Netflix.”

