Link Tank: Jonathan the Zombie Likes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Sixteen years ago, a kid named Jonathan, adorned in zombie face paint, made a declaration to the world by saying, “I like turtles.”

Fast forward to the present day, and Jonathan’s allegiances have not changed as he endorses the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie Mutant Mayhem.

Despite a new blockbuster release from Disney in Haunted Mansion, it appears Barbenheimer is set to reign supreme at the box office once again.

“After a historic weekend at the box office that set a post-pandemic record with $311.3 million in overall ticket sales, the ‘Barbenheimer’ craze looks to carry over into a strong second frame for both films. At the same time, Disney counters with Haunted Mansion in a late summer play for family moviegoers.”