Link Tank: Jonathan the Zombie Likes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Yes, he still likes turtles and more in Link Tank!
Sixteen years ago, a kid named Jonathan, adorned in zombie face paint, made a declaration to the world by saying, “I like turtles.”
Fast forward to the present day, and Jonathan’s allegiances have not changed as he endorses the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie Mutant Mayhem.
Despite a new blockbuster release from Disney in Haunted Mansion, it appears Barbenheimer is set to reign supreme at the box office once again.
“After a historic weekend at the box office that set a post-pandemic record with $311.3 million in overall ticket sales, the ‘Barbenheimer’ craze looks to carry over into a strong second frame for both films. At the same time, Disney counters with Haunted Mansion in a late summer play for family moviegoers.”
Speaking of Barbie, Mattel revealed plans for their cinematic universe based on the plethora of IP at their disposal.
“While discussing the company’s roster of upcoming films with Variety, Executive Producer of Mattel, Robbie Brenner, described Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney movie as something akin to ‘a Being John Malkovich or an Adaptation.'”
A new LEGO set reveal from The Marvels gives us a good look at what ship will be transporting our titular superheroes.
“The 420-piece set, depicting an intriguing spaceship, will cost €94.99 when it is released on October 1st. It contains three minifigures: Captain Marvel, Photon and Ms. Marvel, as well as Goose and her two Flerken kittens.”
Shazam! star Zachary Levi is still perplexed why his most recent DC outing flopped at the box office and received such negative reviews.
“Four months after Shazam! Fury Of The Gods flew into the theaters—and then flew right back out a month later, having just barely made back its modest $100 million budget in the process—star Zachary Levi is still unsure of what to make of the film’s performance. Levy has been a full-throated booster of the second Shazam! movie, up to and including defending it by making social media statements alluding to at least a bit of behind-the-scenes meddling with the finished product.”
Two beloved Zelda titles just dropped on the Nintendo Switch.
“What a treat! It’s not the Link’s Awakening Remake-style makeover some (read: me) were hoping for, but Nintendo just threw two all-time great Zelda games up on its Switch Online subscription service. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages are available to play starting July 27, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.”