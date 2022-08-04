Link Tank: Joker: Folie à Deux Gets a Release Date

While certain DC movies are never coming out, we now know precisely when the sequel to Joker will be released.

“The sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 smash hit starring Joaquin Phoenix has been in the works for some time and now Deadline reports the studio has slotted it for release on October 4, 2024, five years exactly after the original’s release. The film’s title, at least according to co-writer and director Todd Phillips’ script, is Joker: Folie à Deux, which roughly translates to ‘shared madness.’ It’s used to describe when multiple people share a similar delusion. Like, for example, if a failed comedian murdered someone on TV and instantly became a folk hero.”

