Link Tank: Introducing Parks and Recreation Bitty Pops! from Funko
Exclusive: Funko is downsizing their Parks and Recreation figures with a line Bitty Pops! and more in Link Tank!
Your favorite Parks and Recreation Pops! have been shrunk into Bitty Pops! Expand your collection with this assortment of Bitty Pop! figures featuring your most beloved Parks Department workers as miniaturized figures!
Bitty Pops! are packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids. Detachable bottom lids double as acrylic bases, to which the Bitty Pop! figures are adhered. Sort and arrange your Bitty Pops! with the included display case! Acrylic display cases are stackable and hold four Bitty Pop! figures each. Vinyl figures are approximately 0.9-inches tall. Four figures per single package purchase.
Find out more here
Is LEGO turning green? It appears that sets based on the upcoming Wicked film are coming this fall.
“Among several film trailers released during the Super Bowl yesterday, one for the upcoming Wicked movie has drawn interest from LEGO on Twitter/X. Shortly after the trailer was released, LEGO wrote ‘Wonder if LEGO bricks could defy gravity…’, followed by a green heart emoji and a pair of eyes. This is a clear allusion to “Defying Gravity” from the musical, maybe hinting towards a partnership between LEGO and Wicked.”
Disney is claiming that the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser trailer is the most viewed ever, but are they cheating by adding the numbers from the Super Bowl?
“In just 24 hours the Deadpool & Wolverine movie trailer became the most viewed piece of promotional content from Disney with a line about pegging. Bless the Merc with the Mouth played by Ryan Reynolds, whose return to the big screen with the promise of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine rocked the Super Bowl teasers on every available platform by scoring 365 million views in just a day.”
Not every TV relationship lasts. Here are the most iconic couples that didn’t make it until the very end.
“February 14 means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, especially when trying to choose the perfect watch for the night. You might be in a googly eyed new relationship, jonesing to sit your lover down in front of an iconic Valentine’s Day episode and teach them some new tricks. You might be single and crushing on your coworker, turning to the movies for some inspiration on how to finally capture their heart.”
Believe it or not, Dungeons and Dragons is turning 50 this year! To celebrate, they are bringing back one particular villain that’ll excite DnD (and Stranger Things) fans.
“Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year, and as you’d expect, Wizards of the Coast is marking the anniversary with big announcements—some of which look to the tabletop roleplaying giant’s rich past. Announced today: six book releases, upcoming gaming events, and brand collaborations that run the gamut from ‘makes sense’ to ‘huh?’—with more to come.”
While it sometimes feels like they hand out Grammys to just about anyone these days, many iconic artists have never won one of the awards.
“With 32 Grammy awards to her name, Beyoncé holds the title for most wins ever. (Her husband Jay-Z isn’t too far behind her with 24). Other beloved musicians on the list of multiple Grammy Award winners include Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, and Paul McCartney.”