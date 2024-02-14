Link Tank: Introducing Parks and Recreation Bitty Pops! from Funko

Your favorite Parks and Recreation Pops! have been shrunk into Bitty Pops! Expand your collection with this assortment of Bitty Pop! figures featuring your most beloved Parks Department workers as miniaturized figures!

Bitty Pops! are packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids. Detachable bottom lids double as acrylic bases, to which the Bitty Pop! figures are adhered. Sort and arrange your Bitty Pops! with the included display case! Acrylic display cases are stackable and hold four Bitty Pop! figures each. Vinyl figures are approximately 0.9-inches tall. Four figures per single package purchase.

Is LEGO turning green? It appears that sets based on the upcoming Wicked film are coming this fall.