Link Tank: Inside Out 2 Teaser Trailer Introduces New Emotions

The first teaser trailer for Masters of the Air has arrived, showcasing the reteaming of the Band of Brothers producers for another WWII epic.

“Over the last two decades, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have frequently returned to their base-level supporters: World War II-obsessed fathers. Between Saving Private Ryan and Greyhound, Spielberg and Hanks, both together and apart, have routinely returned to the Greatest Generation and admired how they fought and why. They’re poised to do it again.”

Who should portray the legendary characters in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie? Here are some potential contenders for the roles.

“Nintendo announced on November 7 that it has been quietly laboring on the first-ever live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, and fans’ minds detonated with the implications. The movie, which game director Shigeru Miyamoto said has been in the works ‘for many years now,’ is being made alongside former Marvel Studios CEO Avi Arad. Considering the wild success of this year’s Super Mario Movie, Zelda.”

