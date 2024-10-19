Link Tank: HauntTV Unveils Its Spooktacular ‘Countdown to Halloween’ Programming Lineup
Celebrate spooky season with HauntTV’s Halloween viewing schedule, plus other new projects in this edition of Link Tank!
HauntTV screams its way onto TV screens this month with gripping ghost documentary series for both skeptical souls and die-hard believers.
“HauntTV, the free streaming channel offering 24/7 ghostly programming, announced today its eagerly anticipated Countdown to Halloween programming lineup, running from October 25 to 31. Featuring a chilling array of supernatural treats, the weeklong programming event includes marathons of popular ghoulish series such as Ghost Chasers and Haunted Discoveries with paranormal investigators, Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gatollari, as well as Haunted Hospitals, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted and Hotel Paranormal.”
Building on recent news of a Scrubs reboot, Zach Braff is in the spotlight again for his involvement in a charity concert featuring music from his 2004 film, Garden State.
“After 20 years, Zach Braff is bringing the sounds of Garden State to the Golden State. The 3x Golden Globe nominee announced a 20th anniversary soundtrack concert, which will happen March 29, 2025 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, benefitting homeless shelter The Midnight Mission. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster.”
In a recent video appearance for Sesame Workshop, Andrew Garfield found a sympathetic ear from one of the best therapists out there, Elmo.
“Andrew Garfield spoke from the heart about his late mother in a video with Elmo for the Sesame Workshop. In the video, Elmo asks Garfield how he is doing, to which he replies, ‘I’m just thinking about my mom today. She passed away not too long ago and you know, I just miss her a lot.’ Garfield’s mother, Lynn, passed away in 2019 from pancreatic cancer.”
Given the success of his movie Challengers, director Luca Guadagnino may be uniquely suited for the daunting task of reinventing American Psycho for a modern audience.
“Luca Guadagnino’s career isn’t slowing down any time soon. The acclaimed filmmaker is in talks to direct a new adaptation of American Psycho for Lionsgate. The screenplay for the new project will be written by Scott Z. Burns. Instead of taking inspiration from other adaptations of the popular novel by Bret Easton Ellis, Guadagnino’s vision for the movie will come directly from the pages of the book.”
Publicity for Al Pacino’s recently published memoir, Sonny Boy, depicts the historically important actor as someone unaware of his own fame.
“Al Pacino has a new memoir out, Sonny Boy, exploring his legendary acting career. We haven’t picked our copy up yet, but we have been experiencing the book through the usual round of excerpts, and it’s given us a question: Does Al Pacino understand how ludicrously famous he is?”