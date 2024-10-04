Haunted House FearFest Announces Exciting Lineup for 2024 Festival
Den of Geek will serve as media partner at this year’s Haunted House FearFest, and you’re invited to the NYC fun!
Horror fans, prepare for a spine-chilling celebration as the 6th annual Haunted House FearFest is set to take over the Triad Theater in New York City from October 24-26, 2024. The festival is presented by HauntTV with Den of Geek proudly serving as media sponsor, and it promises to be an immersive experience of horror films and game exhibitions, with the added thrill of renowned creators from the genre in attendance.
This year’s Haunted House FearFest is packed with unmissable moments that will excite any horror enthusiast. Don’t miss a special screening of season 3 of HauntTV’s hit paranormal series Haunted Discoveries, featuring the beloved Mustafa Gatollari, star of Ghost Hunters, who will be attending the event to present an exclusive episode from the new season.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchase here.
The festival will also feature pre-screening introductions from acclaimed filmmakers, including Academy Award-nominated director John R. Dilworth, who will introduce his latest short film, Howl If You Love Me, a project that is sure to captivate fans of horror with its unique blend of suspense and dark humor. Award-winning director Lauren Keller will also be on hand to introduce two of her films: A Little Glass of Rum and Dark and Stormy, showcasing her distinct approach to horror filmmaking.
The festival will culminate in an awards ceremony on Saturday where the top films will be honored. The grand prize, the “Grim Reaper Award for Best in Show,” will be awarded to the standout film of the festival. In addition, Kodak Motion Picture will be offering grants to the winners of Best Director and Best Cinematography, supporting future projects of up-and-coming talent.
Founded with a passion for horror and its diverse sub-genres, Haunted House FearFest is an independent horror festival dedicated to showcasing innovative filmmakers, game developers, and artists from around the globe, particularly of women and underrepresented groups. The festival’s mission is to share its deep love for horror in all its manifestations, from the paranormal, monsters, slashers, and zombies to gore, gothic, dark fantasy, and psychological thrillers.
Each year, HHFF curates an unforgettable experience for horror aficionados, and Den of Geek is thrilled to be a media partner this year. As the horror community and Den of Geek readers eagerly await the 2024 event, Haunted House FearFest promises to be the ultimate destination for those who dare to venture into the world of nightmares and darkness in both gaming and film.