Haunted House FearFest Announces Exciting Lineup for 2024 Festival

Horror fans, prepare for a spine-chilling celebration as the 6th annual Haunted House FearFest is set to take over the Triad Theater in New York City from October 24-26, 2024. The festival is presented by HauntTV with Den of Geek proudly serving as media sponsor, and it promises to be an immersive experience of horror films and game exhibitions, with the added thrill of renowned creators from the genre in attendance.

This year’s Haunted House FearFest is packed with unmissable moments that will excite any horror enthusiast. Don’t miss a special screening of season 3 of HauntTV’s hit paranormal series Haunted Discoveries, featuring the beloved Mustafa Gatollari, star of Ghost Hunters, who will be attending the event to present an exclusive episode from the new season.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchase here.

The festival will also feature pre-screening introductions from acclaimed filmmakers, including Academy Award-nominated director John R. Dilworth, who will introduce his latest short film, Howl If You Love Me, a project that is sure to captivate fans of horror with its unique blend of suspense and dark humor. Award-winning director Lauren Keller will also be on hand to introduce two of her films: A Little Glass of Rum and Dark and Stormy, showcasing her distinct approach to horror filmmaking.