Link Tank: Goose the Cat Will Return in The Marvels

Fans at D23 got an exclusive look at the first footage from The Marvels, featuring a terrified Kamala Khan and the return of Goose the cat.

“Disney’s D23 Expo Studio Showcase, which highlighted upcoming Marvel and Lucasfilm projects, gave D23 attendees our first glimpse of July 2023’s The Marvels. This sequel to Captain Marvel, which stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, will revolve around the three superheroes discovering that they can use their powers to switch places with each other.”

Star Wars fans saw the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ this summer, and the recent making-of documentary revealed some fascinating facts from behind the scenes.