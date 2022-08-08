Link Tank: Giancarlo Esposito Wants to Play Professor X in the MCU

“Fans were excited to see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that was only the first of many appearances Cox will make in the Marvel cinematic universe. In addition to No Way Home, Daredevil will show up in Echo and She-Hulk, before headlining a new solo series, Daredevil: Born Again in 2024. It’s a welcome return for the actor, who previously starred in 3 seasons of Daredevil on Netflix and the spinoff Defenders series.”

Rick and Morty are back for season 6, and the stakes have never been higher for the interdimensional travelers.

“Throughout Rick & Morty’s near decade-long existence, the titular duo (both voiced by Justin Roiland) have only gotten into bigger, stranger interdimensional adventures. Each episode made it clear—if it weren’t already glaringly obvious, I mean—how messed up the power Rick has over his grandson actually is. And every season has ended with some kind of shift in their dynamic, with season five ending on the pair having a fight that doesn’t like it can be willed away out of existence.”

Jesse Ventura, one of the stars of the original Predator film, welcomed newcomer Amber Midthunder to the franchise.