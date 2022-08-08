Link Tank: Giancarlo Esposito Wants to Play Professor X in the MCU
Giancarlo Esposito has met with Marvel about a role, Daredevil's yellow suit was revealed, Thor: Love and Thunder is now the worst-reviewed Thor film, and more in Link Tank!
Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito confirms he’s met with Marvel about a role in the MCU and expresses he’d like to portray Professor X.
“As Marvel made its big announcement about what fans can expect from the next two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noticeably absent from the list was news concerning the X-Men. Of course, that never stops fans from offering their opinions, which led an actor many have theorized could join the franchise to confirm his possible participation.”
A new TV spot for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed a closer look at Matt Murdock in his yellow Daredevil suit.
“Fans were excited to see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that was only the first of many appearances Cox will make in the Marvel cinematic universe. In addition to No Way Home, Daredevil will show up in Echo and She-Hulk, before headlining a new solo series, Daredevil: Born Again in 2024. It’s a welcome return for the actor, who previously starred in 3 seasons of Daredevil on Netflix and the spinoff Defenders series.”
Rick and Morty are back for season 6, and the stakes have never been higher for the interdimensional travelers.
“Throughout Rick & Morty’s near decade-long existence, the titular duo (both voiced by Justin Roiland) have only gotten into bigger, stranger interdimensional adventures. Each episode made it clear—if it weren’t already glaringly obvious, I mean—how messed up the power Rick has over his grandson actually is. And every season has ended with some kind of shift in their dynamic, with season five ending on the pair having a fight that doesn’t like it can be willed away out of existence.”
Jesse Ventura, one of the stars of the original Predator film, welcomed newcomer Amber Midthunder to the franchise.
“If Twitter buzz is anything to go by, director Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey (available now on Hulu) is way bigger than anything currently playing in movie theaters. The movie is a Predator prequel, set in 1719, that follows a Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder) who wants to be a hunter (but is constantly dismissed, despite her obvious talent and enthusiasm). Wanting to prove herself, Naru sneaks away from home and eventually crosses paths with an invisible alien hunter with a wide array of high-tech weapons—a Yautja, or ‘Predator’ if you’re not up on the lingo.”
One fan rewrote all the dialogue from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, turning it into an entirely different experience.
“Wind Waker is, I am very proud to say, my favorite video game of all time. I’ve played it through so many times that I like to think I’ve seen every line of dialogue the game has to offer. So I’m very excited to try this mod out that takes every one of those lines of dialogue Nintendo put in the game and throws them out the window.”
In an unexpected twist, Thor: Love and Thunder now has a lower rating on Rotten Tomatoes than Thor: The Dark World.
“Thor: Love and Thunder has officially become the lowest-rated film within the standalone Thor franchise over on Rotten Tomatoes. Now carrying a critics’ score of just 65%, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth’s latest Marvel Studios film has dipped below the 66% rating that Thor: The Dark World achieved, bringing it down to the bottom of the list of films revolving around the God of Thunder.”