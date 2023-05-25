Link Tank: Discover The Incredible World of SPY-Fi at London Action Festival 2023

Calling all fans of spy films in London! This mission, if you choose to accept it, will see you experiencing one of the best collections of spy-cinema mementos the world has ever seen! Discover more:

The Action Exhibition Chapter 1: The Incredible World of SPY-Fi presented by Danny Biederman, Action Festival Holdings and Nomad Exhibitions: A UK first, Danny Biederman author, filmmaker, and internationally recoginzed expert on pop spy fiction – has amassed the ultimate collection of props, costumes, original gadgetry, production notes and memorabilia from some of the leading Action franchises of all time. Unique items from Mission Impossible and James Bond to Britain’s own hit Spy show The Avengers will be displayed and available to Festival Day Pass holders – the exhibit is only in the UK for 2 Days.

“For me, this is a big deal, as so many of the truly great motion picture and television spy thrillers originated in England,” says Biederman. “Former British Naval Intelligence officer Ian Fleming started it all, 70 years ago, with the writing of the first James Bond novel, Casino Royale, and 60 years ago the first Bond movie adapted from a Fleming novel, “Dr. No,” kicked off not only the great ’60s Spy Craze, but influenced the look and style of espionage-themed movies and TV series ever since.”

“The popularity of this genre today is as strong as ever, as is the appeal to the public of the inventive gadgets and iconic props that fill these spy stories—from Maxwell Smart’s shoe phone, the self-destructing “Mission: Impossible” tape recorder, and a special effects miniature casting of Pierce Brosnan as 007 … to John Steed’s bowler hat, the U.N.C.L.E. pen communicator, Dr. Evil’s ring, Ethan Hunt’s TV monitor stunt watch and more – each to go on display in the SPY-Fi exhibit at the upcoming Action Festival II.”