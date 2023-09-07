Link Tank: Discover The Greatest Collection of Spy Movie Memorabilia Ever Assembled
Learn more about the Spy-Fi Archives and more in Link Tank!
Danny Biederman, owner of the Spy-Fi Archives, has accumulated multiple unique pieces of spy movie props and memorabilia throughout the years. Including pieces from James Bond films, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible, and more, the collection is truly a gold mine for spy movie fans!
LEGO continues the best year for LEGO Disney ever with a wave of spectacular sets from the new princess movie Wish.
“Three new Disney sets, based on the forthcoming animated film Wish, have been revealed on LEGO.com! 43223 Asha in the City of Rosas, 43224 King Magnifico’s Castle and 43231 Asha’s Cottage will all be released on the 1st of October, each featuring some very nice-looking models.”
Nintendo has reportedly shown off the sequel console to the Switch in secret, leaving fans to speculate what exactly it could be.
“The hype cycle for the long-awaited Nintendo Switch sequel has officially begun. Nintendo was at the German games conference Gamescom this past month, and behind the curtain, the company was reportedly offering some developers the chance to demo a Switch sequel boasting better graphical capabilities than the company’s current 7-year-old portable console.”
Labor Day has come and gone, which means the fall movie season is here. Despite a number of big titles moving to next spring, there are still a few flicks worth keeping an eye on.
“So now that our summer of general disappointment is nearly behind us, it’s time for the fall movie season. Per usual, that means less bombast and more awards contenders like Killers Of The Flower Moon and Napoleon.”
As the actors continue to strike, Aaron Paul reveals he hasn’t made a dime from all the views Breaking Bad receives on Netflix.
“Aaron Paul has shared that he does not receive payment for Breaking Bad‘s streams on Netflix, despite the show achieving ‘enduring popularity’ on the streaming service. The actor, who played Jesse Pinkman for the entirety of the hit AMC show, revealed the shocking news at the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Sony Pictures Studios, where he was joined by fellow cast members such as Jesse Plemons and Bryan Cranston. ‘I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me,’ Paul said. ‘I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.’
It’s been 31 years since the iconic Nickelodeon time capsule! Here are all the items inside the now historic artifact.
“In 1992, Nickelodeon got together with the Kids World Council to decide what was most important to kids at the time. Then they assembled those items, put them in a big orange time capsule, and buried it in front of Nickelodeon Studios in Universal Studios.”