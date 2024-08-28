Link Tank: Deadpool Makes Hilarious Meta Jokes at Disneyland
Deadpool poked fun at some recent controversies, Crunchroll's summer sale is still going strong, an NBA docuseries is headed to Netflix, and more in Link Tank!
Deadpool has found his way to Disneyland, and apparently, the meta jokes he’s known for in the movies and comics carry over to the theme parks.
“If you’ve visited Disney California Adventure or, more likely, had your TikTok algorithm churn out some Marvel Cinematic Universe videos, chances are you’ve come across its fourth-wall-breaking attraction, ‘Story Time With Deadpool.’ Now, the attraction is making headlines because its Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired performers joke made a tongue-in-cheek reference to a recent wrongful death lawsuit filed against their parent company while quipping about Disney+’s terms and conditions.”
The first look at Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, leaked from the set of Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps! Here is our immediate reaction to the costume of the beloved hero:
Netflix continues its foray into sports docuseries with Starting 5, a show following last season’s journeys featuring LeBron James and defending NBA champion Jayson Tatum.
“Between training, recovery, travel and family time, how do NBA players get it all done in a day? A new docuseries from Netflix called Starting 5 is taking viewers behind the scenes with five of the best players in the league: LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum.”
Sometimes, sequels just aren’t very good. According to the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, here are the worst of the bunch.
“Each of the titles listed scored an 8 percent or less on the Tomatometer, meaning critics overwhelmingly rejected it upon its release. The top 14 all scored 0 percent, including Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004), which is regarded as one of the worst movies of all time in addition to being one of the worst sequels.”