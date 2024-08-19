Link Tank: Discover Crunchyroll and Spotify’s Anime Hub Collaboration
Crunchyroll and Spotify are teaming up for the ultimate anime streaming experience, Alien: Romulus topped the box office charts, and more in Link Tank!
Calling all anime fanatics! Crunchyroll and Spotify are teaming up to make the music streamer the home of all things anime tunes podcasts, and more!
“Crunchyroll, the ultimate brand for every anime fan, just announced an exclusive partnership with Spotify to present listeners with curated playlists and a dedicated shelf on Spotify’s global Anime Hub! This partnership is a nod to the growing influence of anime culture worldwide, as global streams of anime music on Spotify have skyrocketed by 395% since 2021. The playlists, which include ‘Crunchyroll Anime Essentials,’ ‘The Broody Black-Haired MC,’ ‘The Bubbly Pink-Haired BFF’ and more, are available now on the Crunchyroll Shelf, alongside the brand’s recently debuted podcast, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect Podcast.”
In space, apparently, people are going to the movies! Alien: Romulus debuts with over $100 million worldwide at the box office.
“Per Deadline, the sci-fi horror flick went above box office projections and opened at $108.2 million worldwide, at time of writing. Its international haul came to $66.7 million, and its overperformance can be owed to China. There, it started at $25.7 million, making it the second-best opening for a Hollywood movie this year. Domestically, it’s made $41.5 million, double the projected high-$20 million range. It also makes for the second-best opening for the entire Alien franchise (behind 2012’s Prometheus, said the Hollywood Reporter), and is the film that finally knocked Deadpool & Wolverine off its number one spot. Not that it matters, since the studio has already done plenty well in theaters this summer with these two movies and Inside Out 2.”
Speaking of the Alien universe, Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley is creating a TV show set in the franchise’s early days titled Alien: Earth.
“Featuring a cast ensemble of the likes of Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarash Gourav, Kit Young and Timothy Olyphant, the show is said to take audiences back to the events of the first film. The now 45-years-old franchise recently received its new film, Alien: Romulus, which was set between the first two films in the fictional world. The TV series was first announced many years ago, but given the early positive reviews of the newest film, the Hawley’s series is lated to play a major part of the Alien universe. The series is to be set 30 years before the events of the first film and Hawley has recently confirmed that the plot points from the Prometheus duology will be avoided. It is important to note that so far, every project in the franchise has featured the alien Xenomorph except Prometheus.”
Geek Sessions is a live music series from Den of Geek where artists pick a favorite pop culture cover to perform live. Episode 1 features singer-songwriter Sean McVerry covering “Ripped Pants” from SpongeBob SquarePants season 1. Sean also debuts his new original songs, “Blood Bruise,” and “Covering my Eyes.”
There are 34 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and shockingly, only 2 of them are “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes. See how each title in the mega-franchise stacks up against each other.
“Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is finally here, and with it the question that resounds across the Marvel fandom whenever a new MCU movie hits theaters: How does it stack up against the films that came before it? Moreover, if you have an opinion on the matter, how does yours measure up against everyone else’s?”
Despite his previous gig being well received, Only Murders in the Building star Steve Martin does not want ever to host the Oscars again.
“Every year it seems to get harder and harder to lock down a good host for the major awards shows. Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney have reportedly already passed on the gig for the 2025 Academy Awards, so now the producers have to turn to other options. Every year since Only Murders In The Building premiered, the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have been rumored as potential hosts, but it’s never come to fruition. And it sounds like it never will, either. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Martin says if he was going to do it, he’d have to start prepping ‘Yesterday. Oh, and one last thing: They have not asked.'”