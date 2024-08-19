Link Tank: Discover Crunchyroll and Spotify’s Anime Hub Collaboration

“Per Deadline, the sci-fi horror flick went above box office projections and opened at $108.2 million worldwide, at time of writing. Its international haul came to $66.7 million, and its overperformance can be owed to China. There, it started at $25.7 million, making it the second-best opening for a Hollywood movie this year. Domestically, it’s made $41.5 million, double the projected high-$20 million range. It also makes for the second-best opening for the entire Alien franchise (behind 2012’s Prometheus, said the Hollywood Reporter), and is the film that finally knocked Deadpool & Wolverine off its number one spot. Not that it matters, since the studio has already done plenty well in theaters this summer with these two movies and Inside Out 2.”

Speaking of the Alien universe, Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley is creating a TV show set in the franchise’s early days titled Alien: Earth.

“Featuring a cast ensemble of the likes of Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarash Gourav, Kit Young and Timothy Olyphant, the show is said to take audiences back to the events of the first film. The now 45-years-old franchise recently received its new film, Alien: Romulus, which was set between the first two films in the fictional world. The TV series was first announced many years ago, but given the early positive reviews of the newest film, the Hawley’s series is lated to play a major part of the Alien universe. The series is to be set 30 years before the events of the first film and Hawley has recently confirmed that the plot points from the Prometheus duology will be avoided. It is important to note that so far, every project in the franchise has featured the alien Xenomorph except Prometheus.”

Geek Sessions is a live music series from Den of Geek where artists pick a favorite pop culture cover to perform live. Episode 1 features singer-songwriter Sean McVerry covering “Ripped Pants” from SpongeBob SquarePants season 1. Sean also debuts his new original songs, “Blood Bruise,” and “Covering my Eyes.”