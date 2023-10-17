Link Tank: Collecting Gurus Share Their Personal Holy Grails
Gene Cook, Ming Chen, and Brian Volk-Weiss share their personal collecting Holy Grails and more in Link Tank!
What is a collectible? What separates something from just the average piece of pop culture memorabilia? Gene Cook (eBay), Ming Chen (Comic Book Men), and Brian Volk-Weiss (CEO – Nacelle), joined Aaron Sagers in the Den of Geek studio at New York Comic Con to dive into the well of collecting!
LEGO is jumping on the spooky season bandwagon with specialized posters themed around classic horror stories.
“A collection of six horror-themed posters are available from the Insiders Rewards Centre, each costing 1750 points. Each poster is limited to 5400 copies, measures 30cm by 40cm and features glow-in-the-dark ink.”
Apple announced a new Apple Pencil, and it’s shockingly one of their most affordable products yet.
“Apple’s Newsroom announced the new Apple Pencil on Tuesday. It’s more affordable than its predecessors and offers some new features. According to Apple, it offers the same ‘pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity’ as its predecessors. In terms of design, the new Pencil has a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of your iPad. You also get USB-C connectivity for charging.”
Willow star Warwick Davis is just as confused as you are about the series being completely removed from Disney+.
“Earlier this year, Willow, Disney+’s pricy sequel series to Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film, became one of the 50 unlucky titles removed from Disney+ months after release. The decision inspired an array of takes, such as creator Jonathan Kasdan’s confusing admission that he’s ‘kinda into’ making the show harder to see. The rest of us, however, weren’t so impressed. In fact, one Willow star, perhaps the most important Willow star, found the decision ‘#embarrassing.'”
A new King Kong game just dropped, and it’s sadly not what we were hoping for.
“Hey, good news! It’s been a long time, but we finally got a new King Kong video game. Bad news, Skull Island: Rise of Kong appears an ugly mess of a thing and it might be the worst game of 2023. Yes, even worse than Gollum.”
Are you searching for an excellent spooky flick to watch on Netflix this October? Here are the best selections streaming right now.
“The widespread appeal of horror films is simple: We love the adrenaline rush, and we feel safe knowing that a machete-wielding maniac isn’t lurking outside our window. (Probably. Feel free to go check.) If you’re in the mood for those thrills without leaving the comfort of your sofa, there’s an easy solution: Kill the lights and check out eight of the scariest movies on Netflix right now.”