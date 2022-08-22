Link Tank: The Cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Prepares for a Murder Mystery Dinner
The Knives Out cast preps for a murder mystery, Howard Shore helped compose the new score for The Rings of Power, The Last of Us first look was unveiled, and more in Link Tank!
A new look at the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out mystery has been revealed, showcasing the star-studded ensemble.
“Daniel Craig is ready to revive his southern accent. Glass Onion, the sequel to 2019’s whodunnit smash Knives Out, will debut on Netflix December 23, as well as ‘be released in select theaters on a to be announced date.’ The global Netflix release will follow the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. In addition, the streamer confirmed that the Rian Johnson-directed picture will receive an awards qualifying theatrical run in select theaters, but did not give a date or clarify how large it would be.”
We’ve already heard the announcements about Phase 6 of the MCU, but will there be a Phase 7?
“Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announced a lot of exciting new projects at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Thanks to Marvel’s Hall H presentation, we now know that Phases 4-6 will collectively make up the Multiverse Saga, which will include movies and series like Thunderbolts and Daredevil.”
The theme for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released, including music written by Howard Shore.
“Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings would be nowhere near as memorable without the musical stylings of Howard Shore. So it was only right that Amazon brought Shore back to contribute the theme to its upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show, to assist the already quite capable and exciting composer, Bear McCreary. And now, you can hear it all.”
After years of searching, the long-lost live-action pilot to the American Sailor Moon series has surfaced.
“For years, the collective internet has been fascinated by the mystery of an Americanized Sailor Moon pilot, which was created in the early ‘90s as an attempt to market existing toys based on the Sailor Moon anime to Western kids without having to make anyone actually watch anime. Bits and pieces of the American Sailor Moon—called Saban Moon in the fan community due to the involvement of Power Rangers producer Haim Saban—have leaked online over the years, including a second-hand video of what would apparently have been its awful theme song (in terms of themes that explain the premise of the show, it makes The Transformers look like… Twin Peaks?).”
After years of set leaks, the first official footage from the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us has been revealed.
“It’s been over two years since HBO first announced it was making a TV show based on Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us, and today we’ve finally got our first proper look at it. HBO just released a trailer showing all the stuff coming to HBO Max in the coming year, and toward the end—I’ve set the video below to autoplay at the right time but if it doesn’t work it’s around 1:43—there’s about 20 seconds showing off Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Nick Offerman’s Bill.”
