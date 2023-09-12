Link Tank: Brooklyn Horror Film Festival 2023 Announces Full Program

“Today the LEGO Group unveils its latest fan requested set – the LEGO Star Wars Venator-class Republic Attack Cruiser building set, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Clone Wars. This highly detailed and impressive 5,374 piece LEGO set is the first Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series building set inspired by the Venator-class Star Destroyer and is the first Clone Wars building set to join the range. The vessel is used extensively by the Republic during The Clone Wars, serving both as a starfighter and troop transporter and is the perfect nostalgic addition to any Star Wars collection.”

Bill Murray’s Lost in Translation is now 20 years old. Does the film’s subject material hold up two decades later?

“Reciting lines for a Japanese whisky commercial, Bill Murray looks deep into the camera with straight-faced irony and says, ‘For relaxing times, make it Suntory time.’ An increasingly agitated director gives him lengthy instructions that are translated, hilariously, with improbable brevity. The scene is unforgettable, even though it’s been 20 years since Sofia Coppola’s dramedy, Lost In Translation, first enchanted moviegoers with its mixture of gorgeous cinematography, a hypnotic soundtrack, and appealing leads.”

NBA 2K24 literally just released, and it’s already one of the worst-rated video game titles out there.