Link Tank: Brooklyn Horror Film Festival 2023 Announces Full Program
Discover the offerings at this year's Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and more in Link Tank!
The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (BHFF) announces today the full program for its 2023 incarnation, running October 12-19.
“The Opening Night film is the World Premiere of KILL YOUR LOVER from directors Alix Austin and Keir Siewert, who previously announced themselves to the BHFF audience last year with their short film SUCKER. The 2023 festival boasts the World Premieres of three more exciting new films: GAIA director Jaco Bouwer’s unsettling BREATHING IN, Aimee Kuge’s audacious debut CANNIBAL MUKBANG, and Tyler Chipman’s powerfully creepy debut THE SHADE. The festival’s other spotlight titles include director Pascal Plante’s recently announced Utopia Distribution title RED ROOMS as the festival’s Centerpiece Film, and Jenn Wexler’s ’70s supernatural Christmas horror THE SACRIFICE GAME as the Closing Night Film.”
In exciting LEGO Star Wars news, the group unveiled one of the largest sets ever made, an Ultimate Collectors Series rendition of the Venator from The Clone Wars.
“Today the LEGO Group unveils its latest fan requested set – the LEGO Star Wars Venator-class Republic Attack Cruiser building set, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Clone Wars. This highly detailed and impressive 5,374 piece LEGO set is the first Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series building set inspired by the Venator-class Star Destroyer and is the first Clone Wars building set to join the range. The vessel is used extensively by the Republic during The Clone Wars, serving both as a starfighter and troop transporter and is the perfect nostalgic addition to any Star Wars collection.”
Bill Murray’s Lost in Translation is now 20 years old. Does the film’s subject material hold up two decades later?
“Reciting lines for a Japanese whisky commercial, Bill Murray looks deep into the camera with straight-faced irony and says, ‘For relaxing times, make it Suntory time.’ An increasingly agitated director gives him lengthy instructions that are translated, hilariously, with improbable brevity. The scene is unforgettable, even though it’s been 20 years since Sofia Coppola’s dramedy, Lost In Translation, first enchanted moviegoers with its mixture of gorgeous cinematography, a hypnotic soundtrack, and appealing leads.”
NBA 2K24 literally just released, and it’s already one of the worst-rated video game titles out there.
“Steam has proclaimed Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 and 2K Sports’ NBA 2K24 the first and second worst games of the year, respectively. As of September 12, 165,573 of Overwatch’s 183,780 total Steam reviews are negative, and 3,135 of 3,523 reviews for NBA 2K24 are also negative. Since 2K24 only released on September 8, it’s experienced a particularly swift downfall.”
Check out the teaser trailer for Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film, The Boy and the Heron, set to hit theaters later this year.
“Studio Ghibli has released the official teaser trailer for Hayao Miyazaki‘s final film, The Boy and the Heron, as it prepares to make its North America premiere later this year. Set during World War II, the film is described as ‘a semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship’ and follows the story of Mahito, a young boy attempting to come to terms with the death of his mother. After relocating with his father, he discovers a world ‘shared by the living and the dead,’ where ‘death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning.'”
Are you looking for something to stream on Max? We’ve got you covered with a list of the best shows the service has to offer.
“Max (formerly known as HBO Max) may not boast Disney+’s Marvel properties or Netflix’s long pedigree of streaming-only series, but it more than makes up for that lack with the cable network’s entire library of award-winning TV series. That includes everything from big-budget fantasies like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon to hidden-gem comedies like Los Espookys—meaning that there is generally something perfect for every kind of binge-watcher. Here are 33 of the streamer’s must-see TV shows.”