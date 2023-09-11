The Nun II: The Real History and Legend of St. Lucy

Why Was Lucy ‘Murdered by Pagans’

In The Nun II, the heroine Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and a Vatican librarian/priest rather remarkably deduce in a handful of minutes that the demon Valak is after the eyes of St. Lucy of Syracuse, who the priest tells an audience surrogate “was murdered by pagans.” While Lucy/Lucia died, her family survived and was scattered across Europe, “hiding” from those no-good pagans. The film goes on to heavily suggest Sister Irene and even Lorraine Warren (played by Taissa’s real-life sister Vera Farmiga) are the direct descendants of St. Lucy.

This last bit is particularly incredible since St. Lucy is worshiped in the Catholic Church as one of the virgin martyrs, and various accounts of her real-life history do not speak of her having siblings.

With that said, it should be noted the actual historical personage of Lucia of Syracuse has been debated, with scholars suggesting her plight and death was a Christian romance created or embellished by the early Catholic Church as Christianity assumed its role as the religion of Rome. In other words, this might be based on accounts that literally made a martyr out of a specific individual. The first written account of her story comes from the fifth century in Acts of the Martyrs, about a hundred years after her death, and is largely a hagiographic and probably apocryphal work.

However, archaeological evidence has proven there was a cult of worship built around Lucia of Syracuse in Sicily during the fourth century, suggesting some elements of her story likely occurred. Body parts were even later claimed to be her remains, and thus holy relics of St. Lucy were, indeed, scattered across Europe.

What is claimed about the real Lucia is that she was born in 283 A.D. when Syracuse was part of the Roman Empire. The daughter of rich and, in her father’s case, possibly patrician parents, she was of Roman and Greek heritage. Tradition also suggests the family was already Christian before Lucia’s birth, which means their status would have been precarious no matter what, albeit Lucia’s reported piety and zeal caused her to be among the earliest non-clergy and non-military martyrs killed during the Diocletianic Persecution—the last great persecution sanctioned by the Roman government before Constantine’s Edict of Milan in 313 A.D. paved the way for Christian hegemony.

The Diocletianic Persecution was so-named because it began under the rule of the co-emperors Diocletian and Galerius in 303 A.D., a year before Lucia’s death. Before Diocletian’s reign, Christianity had been on shaky ground in the empire. Many of the earliest martyrs in antiquity were killed by mobs (as The Nun II’s vague description of St. Lucy suggests), and in the second and third centuries A.D., the Roman government took a more proactive hand in rooting out what was viewed as a subversive element that refused to participate in public life or celebrate the same religious festivals and traditions as the majority. When Diocletian became emperor in 284 A.D., it was in the midst of a period called “the little peace of the Church” among Christians, because for about 40 years, Christianity was openly tolerated.