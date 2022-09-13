Link Tank: The Biggest Funko Announcements from Press & Investors Day

Read more about Snoop Dogg’s ‘Tha Dogg House here

Deeper Dive: What This Means For Funko Going Forward

We spoke with Dave Beré, Funko’s Vice President of Brand & Marketing, about several of the company’s key initiatives that were revealed during the Investor and Press Day.

Funko’s new “Follow Your Fun” marketing campaign kicks off this Fall and Beré says the thought process behind it was to understand their fans from a collecting standpoint.

“This was really centered around understanding the broader pop culture pie and understanding what pop culture means to people. And through all that, we figured out a lot of the brand motivators. What is this connection that they have? Do find this fun? Do they rely on it for escape or nostalgia? So this idea of Follow Your Fund came from that. And it’s really a call to action too. That’s also something we haven’t had that we wanted to be clear with our fans, that it is about you. It is about connecting you with this fun and we get to be a center point and show you the way.”

One of the company’s stated “pillars” during the presentation was expanding the global reach of Funko.

“It’s such a huge opportunity,” Beré says, “We’ve done such a great job in the AMEA market, but outside of that, our number three following on our social channels is Brazil. Our number two is Mexico. We do some marketing, we do some paid marketing down there, but we haven’t engaged with them, those territories, like we’ve done in the U.S. So that’s why Brazil is such a big deal for us to show up. We are partnering with our distributor in Brazil for that. But I think as we go forward, we’re looking at Mexico, we’re looking at Tokyo, we’re looking at London and that’s going to be a part of our strategy going forward. And what I get most excited about is that in-person piece.”