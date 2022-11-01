Link Tank: A+E Networks Announces the Return of AlienCon in 2023
AlienCon is set to return next year, LEGO revealed another wave of Avatar sets, Liam Hemsworth is taking over for Henry Cavill in The Witcher, and more in Link Tank!
AlienCon, the world’s first convention dedicated to seeking the truth about extraterrestrial existence throughout history and solving mysteries of the universe, today announced its return March 4-5, 2023 in Pasadena, CA at the Pasadena Convention Center.
“Presented by A+E Networks® and Prometheus Entertainment, the live two-day event will cover an expansive breadth of unexplained phenomena, from the ancient (Egypt, Mayans, Chariots of the Gods, ancient engineering) to present day (disclosure, encounters, UAPs) to explore what lies between science fact and science fiction. The event is inspired by The HISTORY® Channel’s hit series Ancient Aliens, and will also feature fan favorites The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, The UnXplained, and The Proof Is Out There and will be held for the first time since 2019.”
LEGO has unveiled the second wave of Avatar sets, this time with builds based on the upcoming second film, The Way of Water.
“LEGO has revealed five upcoming sets based upon Avatar: The Way of Water at LEGO.com. These sets will be released on the 1st of January 2023 and continue the exceptional selection of fantastical creatures introduced in the initial wave of Avatar sets.”
Of over 30 projects released in the MCU proper, only one has received a majority of negative reviews: Eternals. Now a year removed from the project’s initial release, here is why it’s okay to admit you actually enjoyed the controversial superhero flick.
“Eternals 2 is on the way, whether you like it or not. Last August, Patton Oswalt announced on The Today Show that Chloé Zhao will be returning to direct the sequel to 2021’s Eternals, and more recently, producer Nate Moore confirmed that the Eternals are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Moore, “I don’t want to spoil anything, but we have not seen the last of those characters.”
George R.R. Martin said he was done with updates on The Winds of Winter, just to give us another update on The Winds of Winter.
“Just two months after swearing off giving Winds of Winter updates, perpetual updater and writer of Winds of Winter George R.R. Martin has an announcement: he has a Winds of Winter update. Who’s to say what prompted his decision to recently blurt out on a livestream that the book—over a decade in the making—is roughly 75% done”
Takeoff, one of the members of the Georgia rap group Migos, has died at the age of 28.
“Takeoff, one-third of Georgia rap legend Migos, is dead after a shooting in Texas early Tuesday morning, TMZ reports. The rapper, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old. Law enforcement officials and multiple witnesses say the incident occurred around 2:30 A.M. on Tuesday, per TMZ. Authorities came to the scene after reports of a man being shot at Houston bowling alley 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.”
The Witcher star Henry Cavill will be exiting his titular roll in the Netflix series and is being replaced by The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.
“The first time the internet saw DCU Superman star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher, it howled in collective laughter over the terrible wig. Four years later, fans are losing their minds that Hollywood’s leading himbo won’t be reprising the role after season three ends. One obvious explanation for why is that Cavill has signed on to shoot a new Superman movie, but fans think the real reason Cavill is leaving is that he’s tired of fighting with Netflix to keep The Witcher true to its literary source material.”