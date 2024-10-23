Link Tank: Adrianne & The Castle NYC Screening Tickets Giveaway
Is this the most beautiful LEGO set of the year?
“Botanical enthusiasts and LEGO fans alike can now immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of a Victorian-style botanical garden. This 3,792-piece set allows builders to explore a meticulously crafted glasshouse with three atriums, each filled with intricate details and over 35 plant species. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of nature, this set offers a delightful escape into a world of flora and fauna.”
Despite a flurry of spinoffs coming out, don’t get your hopes up that John Wick 5 will arrive soon.
“In every successful box office franchise, there comes a moment of conclusion that feels satisfying to nearly all involved—that is, until producers pocket-watching said film’s box office success come knocking, asking, ‘What are next?’ Take, for example, Keanu Reeves’ career-reviving action series John Wick. Although the series’ hype is at an all-time high, its co-creator is firmly against allowing a potential fifth film to diminish the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4.”
In addition to the previously announced The Hunt For Gollum movie, another new The Lord of the Rings film is being developed.
“Earlier this year, it was announced that The Hunt For Gollum, a new Lord of the Rings movie set before the events of The Fellowship Of The Ring, would be premiering in 2026. Lord of the Rings screenwriter Philippa Boyens, however, told Empire that a second film is also being developed. Boyens told the publication that The Hunt For Gollum isn’t going to be split into two individual movies, contrary to industry rumors.”
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters in style with fabulously ghost-themed donuts.
“The spookiest month of the year has begun, and brands are celebrating with Halloween-inspired items. Krispy Kreme is getting into the spirit with some supernatural donuts. In addition to its chocolate iced donut with Halloween sprinkles, the chain is selling new treats inspired by Ghostbusters for the film’s 40th anniversary.”
Is network television making a comeback this fall?
“The fourth episode of ABC’s Doctor Odyssey opens with a game of strip poker. The crew aboard a luxury cruise ship—sweating and shirtless, and with the camera lingering on series star Joshua Jackson’s glistening biceps—discuss the dangerous impact of global warming while dealing cards. Then, the ship’s captain (played by Don Johnson) casually remarks, ‘Speaking of disasters, it’s time for the rest of you fools to lose your clothing.’ This is ridiculously over-the-top yet—admittedly—kinda entertaining. In other words, it’s yet another Ryan Murphy series that has taken over fall television in 2024.”