Link Tank: A Key Character is Not Returning in Ted Lasso Season 4
A key player will be missing from Ted Lasso season 4, highlights from Anime NYC, and more in Link Tank!
Ted Lasso season 4 is on its way, but one of the key characters from the beloved show won’t be returning for the next installment in the series. Discover more about why Richmond star player Jamie Tartt will be absent when the show returns in the future.
“As Ted Lasso inches toward a Season 4 renewal, Deadline reported this weekend that the studio behind the show secured option pickups for three main cast members and is working to obtain more. Unfortunately, one beloved star may not return for the next installment as a series regular.”
Despite many reports and rumors over the years, Quentin Tarantino has put to rest any hope of his Star Trek movie happening.
“It’s never going to happen. There’s been so much misinformation about what it was going to be—nothing but misinformation. I live in a special zone and part of my zone is because I’m not on Instagram and Facebook, I’m not creating this constant dialogue with the world with what’s going on with my life.”
Check out some of the highlights from Anime NYC’s Terminator Zero premiere!
The hilarious skit featuring Eli Manning going undercover at Penn State as the character Chad Powers is now a Hulu show starring one of Hollywood’s hottest stars.
“Six months ago, we heard some TV news that we were extremely comfortable labeling, at the time, as one of the single worst ideas we’d ever heard: Glen Powell, ascendant heartthrob, had signed on to star in Chad Powers, a TV show based on this one time that NFL star Eli Manning put on a ton of prosthetics, adopted a terrible Matthew McConaughey accent, and baffled some poor college football hopefuls with some of the worst improv comedy ever perpetrated by man.”
A new documentary focused on late Superman actor Christopher Reeve is releasing next month, showcasing the untold story of the beloved comic book movie star.