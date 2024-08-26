Link Tank: A Key Character is Not Returning in Ted Lasso Season 4

Ted Lasso season 4 is on its way, but one of the key characters from the beloved show won’t be returning for the next installment in the series. Discover more about why Richmond star player Jamie Tartt will be absent when the show returns in the future.

“As Ted Lasso inches toward a Season 4 renewal, Deadline reported this weekend that the studio behind the show secured option pickups for three main cast members and is working to obtain more. Unfortunately, one beloved star may not return for the next installment as a series regular.”

