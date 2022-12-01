LEGO: The Best Pop Culture Sets To Buy For Holiday Season 2022

This article is sponsored by eBay. For more holiday gift ideas, visit our Collector’s Digest Holiday Guide.

Are you in the mood for some brick-building fun this holiday season? Or are you perhaps searching for a last-second gift for someone based on today’s most popular properties? If so, then you’re in luck. We’re here to break down the best LEGO set gift ideas for 2022, from themes ranging from Star Wars and Marvel to The Office, Back to the Future, and even Horizon that you can find at eBay at this very moment. Without further ado, let’s begin!

LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine (10300)

You built a (LEGO) time machine? Out of a DeLorean? Nearly ten years ago, LEGO made their first version of the DMC car from 1985’s Back to the Future in a set that couldn’t stay on shelves if it tried. Time travel almost a decade later, and a new, much more extensive version has been released, and despite the massive jump in piece count and price, LEGO still can’t seem to make enough supply of this set to keep up with demand. You might have to pay a premium for this 1872-piece set this Holiday season, but having a piece of cinematic history fly into your LEGO display will be worth it.

Buy LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine on eBay