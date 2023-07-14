Legendary Pink Floyd Mythology Finally Confirmed in New Documentary

Pink Floyd is best known as the band whose Dark Side of the Moon broke all records as the longest charting album in rock music history. Dozens of their songs are classic rock staples, the feature length film of their rock opera The Wall is a cult classic, and their sound is as instantly recognizable as their enigmatic back story. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd is co-directed by Roddy Bogawa, the filmmaker behind Taken by Storm: The Art of Storm Thorgerson and Hipgnosis, and Storm Thorgerson, a Pink Floyd intimate who started the graphic arts team which illustrated the band’s most iconic album covers. But the band’s founder and guiding light, Syd Barrett, dimmed in the glare of the spotlight, leaving the group after their second album, long before they achieved the stratospheric success their later work would bring. The feature length documentary attempts to polish the rougher spots. During the filming, Bogawa uncovered a true gem.

Barrett’s unannounced June 5, 1975, visit to Abbey Road Studios during the “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” recording session remains a large part of the Pink Floyd mythology. The band was on the tail end of recording their ninth studio album Wish You Were Here, working on the final mix of the song they’d written to the musician history has deemed broken by psychedelic excess. The coincidence seems improbable, but all in a day’s work for Pink Floyd. There is, however, photographic evidence which subverts much of the accepted narrative. It can only be seen in Have You Got It Yet?.

“We’ve got some images of Syd that no one’s ever seen, in the film, from that ‘Shine on’ session,” Bogawa tells Den of Geek. “There’s only been one or two images that have been around.” The exclusive photos found in the film are a stark contrast to the two which leaked from the session.

Available images which capture the band’s founder along with Roger Waters, Dave Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason appear to show the spent shell of a former genius. Barrett’s head and eyebrows are shaved, and he put on weight. “That’s the one that’s always been reproduced. I didn’t use it in the film because I think he’s playacting,” Bogawa says. “He’s sticking his stomach out, turning to emphasize it. When I look at that, I think he’s doing it to be funny. One of the things that comes up a lot is that he was more aware of everything around him [than is written].”