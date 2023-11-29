Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Geek Gifts for Genre Fans

(Price: $35) The history of D&D is, very obviously and very evidently, massive. But if you’re already a D&D head and are looking for something a little more atypical, then Heroes’ Feast Flavors of the Multiverse is the most scrumptious of choices. Sure, Thanksgiving is over and all, but who says that should stop you from cooking a big ole’ magnificent, deliciously delectable stew? It’s the type of cook book that’ll have your D&D party frothing at the mouth just knowing you’re in possession of it.

With over 76 different dishes developed by a professional chef, this specialized cookbook includes recipes inspired by the Forgotten Realms and beyond! They’re original, too, no shortcuts. The recipes feature easy-to-find ingredients and will an extra layer of spice for your game nights — especially as the colder weather starts closing in.

Lore & Legends Special Edition Boxed Set

(Price: $130) You already know about Lore & Legends, but let us reveal to you that there’s another edition you can get your hands on. The special edition boxed set features a plethora of extra goodies for die-hards, like extra Through the Ages features with artwork of different monsters and characters and even a special pull-out drawer! It can double as a dice tray, too.

But that’s not all, folks. Lurking inside the drawer itself is a 24”x36” adventure map of Faerûn illustrated by Jared Blando and an 8”x10” art print of the original — that’s right, ORIGINAL — art print of the fifth edition Starter Set cover art by Jaime Jones.

And if you’re a real collector of dies, as one final little treat, there’s also a custom resin d20 die included. Who doesn’t love whipping out an armada of different die for your party? It’s like literal, physical nerd cred.